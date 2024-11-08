DDG urges fans to stop sending hate to Halle Bailey over son Twitch drama

Halle Bailey’s ex-boyfriend, DDG, has told people to stop sending her hateful messages after they disagreed over their young son being on a livestream. The situation has sparked discussions about privacy and parenting in the digital age.

The actor — who made history as the first Black actress to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid and has received five Grammy nominations — has son Halo with the 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. The dispute emerged when DDG — who initially gained fame through YouTube in 2014 — showed their child on a live Twitch broadcast without her consent.

“I wasn’t told or notified, and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when i am out of town,” Bailey — who rose to prominence as one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle after being discovered by Beyoncé on YouTube — expressed her frustration on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following the public dispute, Bailey, who began her entertainment career on Disney Channel’s “Austin & Ally,” was targeted by social media trolls and has subsequently deactivated her social media accounts.

In a YouTube video posted on his channel on Nov. 7, DDG — whose debut album, Valedictorian, reached the Billboard 200 in 2019 — stood up for his ex and insisted he has “unconditional love and respect” for the mother of his child.

“One thing I don’t like what people do, I don’t like when people hate on Halle,” said DDG, who is known for his academic achievements, having graduated high school at 16 as valedictorian. “I don’t care if people think she wrong or not, or if I think she wrong or right.”

“She could be going through something mentally after having a kid that I can’t understand as a man. So, when situations like this happen, I try to handle it with as much grace as possible because Halo needs her; I need her; we need each other to create a childhood that’s safe and fun and memorable for him,” he continued. “And I wouldn’t have him if it wasn’t for Halle … For that reason alone, I got unconditional love and respect for her.”

DDG has collaborated with major artists like Blueface and YoungBoy Never Broke Again and gained additional recognition for his successful boxing match against YouTuber Nate Wyatt.

Last month, the former couple revealed that even though it was “not easy”, they had decided to call it quits.

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” DDG wrote on Instagram. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared. Despite the change in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true.”

The Little Mermaid star, whose musical journey with her sister has earned them multiple accolades, didn’t acknowledge the split publicly.

DDG concluded his statement by noting that he and Bailey intend to “co-parent” their little one going forward as he asked fans to respect their “understanding and support” during this time.

“As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared,” the rapper stated. “As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement. – DDG.”