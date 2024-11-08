Empowering purpose through architecture: My journey as CEO of IDG+ Architects

My early years

My childhood was shaped by hardship, but it was also where the seeds of my passion for architecture were first planted. I am the eldest of four boys, and at the age of six, my brothers and I were taken by our parents to live with our paternal grandparents. My parents, both struggling with mental health issues, made the painful decision to leave us with family, knowing they were unable to provide the stability we needed. For years, I wondered why they had left us, and it wasn’t until later in life that I came to understand their struggles and desire to give us a better life.

Living with my grandparents gave me a sense of stability, but I always longed for the love and security that I saw in other families. On my walks to and from school, I would admire the homes in my neighborhood, imagining what it would be like to live in a house filled with both parents, love, and a sense of belonging. This fascination with homes and the environments they created sparked my passion for architecture. I became drawn to the idea that physical spaces could reflect emotional needs—safety, comfort, and love.

School and church were my safe havens. These were the places where I felt emotionally, spiritually, and academically supported. It was there that I learned to appreciate the power of education, faith, and community in shaping a person’s future.

The mentor who changed my path

My journey toward becoming an architect was guided by a mentor who also became a surrogate father to me—my uncle, an architect himself, who married one of my aunts. He was instrumental in helping me realize that architecture could be my calling. It was his influence that led me to enroll in the Architecture program at Prairie View A&M University, where he even taught me for a time.

During those early years in school, I realized that architecture wasn’t just about creating buildings—it was about creating environments that fostered nurturing and growth, the very things I had longed for in my own childhood. Each design I created was shaped by this vision. My work became a way to bring to life the kinds of spaces and environments I wished I had experienced as a child. Every detail was intentional, reflecting my desire to create environments that fostered a sense of belonging, comfort, and opportunity.

The evolution of IDG+ Architects

In 2001, I founded IDG+ Architects, a firm that reflects not just my passion for design, but also my faith. The name IDG+ stands for “I Design for God,” with the plus symbol representing the cross. My faith in God has always been the foundation of my work, and I see every project as an opportunity to use the creativity He has given me to uplift others. My mission has always been to serve, using architecture as a tool to improve the lives of those who are often overlooked.

Today, IDG+ Architects has expanded to include three offices in Houston, Illinois, and Dallas, with plans to open our fourth office in Zimbabwe. Our firm has had the honor of winning several prestigious competitions, including an international design competition in Malawi. That project was particularly meaningful to me because it demonstrated that architecture, when rooted in purpose, can bring hope and transformation to communities in need.

A vision rooted in service

The vision of IDG+ Architects is simple yet profound: to create and design structures globally that elevate the standard of living for the most disadvantaged and underserved communities. We don’t just design buildings; we create environments that foster dignity, pride, and opportunity. Whether we’re designing schools, community centers, or housing developments, our work is always guided by a commitment to uplift those who need it most.

For me, architecture has always been about more than aesthetics or function. It’s about creating spaces that provide what I lacked as a child—comfort, stability, and a sense of belonging. My early experiences growing up without the security of a traditional home have shaped how I approach every design. Each project reflects my desire to create environments that nurture the human spirit.

Shedding old mindsets to evolve

As a toddler, I was given the nickname Skip. It was a name that reflected a certain characteristic of my younger self—a lighter, more carefree version of who I was. Now, at 71 years old, I’ve long surpassed the attributes that made that nickname fitting, yet there are still people close to me who feel it’s appropriate. Like entrepreneu rship, there are times when we must shed old mindsets, names, and beliefs that we’ve passively accepted in order to actualize our greater selves. The evolution from Skip to Ben S. McMillan III is a reflection of the transformative journey I’ve taken, one that parallels the way I’ve grown IDG+ Architects into a faith-driven, globally impactful firm.

Starting a business

Starting IDG+ Architects wasn’t something I did on a whim—it was the culmination of years of reflection, mentorship, and a deep sense of calling. After working in the field, I realized that if I wanted to design with integrity and purpose, I needed the freedom to chart my own course. Becoming an entrepreneur allowed me to align my work with my faith and vision, giving me the ability to create spaces that serve a higher purpose.

What makes me unique as an African American leader

As an African American leader in architecture, I bring a unique set of experiences to the table. My journey has been one of overcoming adversity, both personal and professional. My resilience and faith have shaped how I approach leadership, design, and service. I’ve faced the challenges of being a minority in a field where representation is often lacking, but those challenges have fueled my determination to lead with compassion and creativity. My goal has always been to use my experiences to uplift others, especially those from underrepresented communities, by showing them that they too can achieve their dreams.

Commitment to the community

My commitment to the community is central to the mission of IDG+ Architects. Architecture has the power to transform lives, and I believe it is my responsibility to use my talents to serve those who need it most. Whether we’re building schools in underserved neighborhoods or designing homes that foster family and community bonds, my goal is to create sustainable environments that inspire pride, hope, and opportunity.

The role of technology

In today’s rapidly evolving world, technology plays an essential role in our daily operations. At IDG+ Architects, we use cutting-edge software for 3D modeling, virtual walkthroughs, and project management. This technology allows us to bring our designs to life in ways that weren’t possible when I first started in the industry. It enables us to create more precise designs, collaborate with clients across the globe, and stay connected to every detail of a project.

Technology has also been instrumental in our global expansion, helping us manage projects remotely and ensure that our upcoming office in Zimbabwe will meet the same high standards of design and execution as our other offices.

What’s next for IDG+ Architects

Looking ahead, the future of IDG+ Architects is bright. We’re expanding globally, with plans to open our fourth office in Zimbabwe, which will allow us to extend our mission to new communities in need. We’re also exploring more sustainable design practices, focusing on creating environmentally conscious buildings that enhance the quality of life for the people who inhabit them.

Our goal is to continue growing, taking on more complex projects that challenge us to think creatively and compassionately about how architecture can be used to solve real-world problems. We want to be known not just for the beauty of our designs but for the impact our work has on communities around the world.

Advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

To those considering starting their own business, my advice is this: know your “why.” Entrepreneurship isn’t a sprint; it’s a marathon. There will be challenges along the way, but if you are driven by a strong sense of purpose, you can overcome any obstacle. My faith has been the foundation that has sustained me through the ups and downs of my journey. If you are clear about your purpose and willing to stay the course, you can achieve more than you ever imagined.

