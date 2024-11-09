Rihanna, the multi-talented musician and business mogul, has fans on the edge of their seats regarding her music career. Recently, during a Fenty Beauty event in her native Barbados, she hinted at a possible shift away from music, leaving many to wonder if new songs are on the horizon.

Rihanna’s career evolution

Rihanna’s journey began in music, where she quickly rose to fame with hits like “Umbrella” and “We Found Love.” However, over the years, she has expanded her brand significantly, launching successful ventures in beauty and fashion, including Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin. This diversification has led her to focus more on her business empire than on her music career.

Hints of retirement from music

During her recent speech, Rihanna provided an update to her fans, stating, “Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me.” This statement has sparked speculation about her potential retirement from music. The phrase “was the thing” has left fans questioning whether they will ever hear new music from the artist again.

Fans react on social media

As news of Rihanna’s comments spread, fans took to social media to express their feelings. Many reacted humorously, with one user joking that Rihanna might release “Fenty Furniture” before a new album. This sentiment reflects the frustration and humor that fans feel after years of waiting for new music since her last album, “Anti,” which was released eight years ago.

The long wait for new music

Rihanna’s fans, known as the “Navy,” have been eagerly anticipating new music for years. Despite her success in other ventures, the desire for new songs remains strong. Rihanna has teased new music multiple times, leading to skepticism among her followers about whether it will ever materialize.

Rihanna’s recent insights

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna described her approach to creating new music as a “new discovery.” She mentioned that she has been working on her next album for a long time but has decided to start over. “I want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective,” she explained, indicating that she is not abandoning her previous work but rather re-evaluating it.

The future of Rihanna’s music career

While Rihanna’s focus has shifted towards her business ventures, her fans continue to hold out hope for new music. The artist has a unique ability to connect with her audience through her songs, and many believe that her return to music could be just around the corner. However, with her recent comments, it seems that any new releases may take time.