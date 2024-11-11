New study questions green tea’s impact on weight management

Recent research challenges popular claims about green tea‘s effectiveness for weight loss, with scientific evidence showing minimal impact on body weight, according to multiple studies.

A review published in the journal Molecules found that while green tea consumption may offer health benefits, its direct effect on weight loss remains modest. Participants in various studies typically lost around five pounds over eight weeks when consuming four cups daily.

“The weight loss attributed to green tea is often minimal and may not be noticeable in everyday life,” said Dr. Sarah Chen, lead researcher at the National Institutes of Health’s Division of Nutrition Research.

Melissa Majumdar, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, explains that green tea contains compounds that could affect metabolism. “The combination of caffeine and catechins can lead to increased energy expenditure,” she said. “However, these effects are subtle.”

Research on different forms of green tea shows varying results:

Traditional Green Tea:

Studies indicate minimal weight loss benefits from regular consumption, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Matcha Powder:

A study in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism found matcha may enhance fat oxidation during exercise, though researchers caution against overstating results.

Green Tea Products:

Registered dietitian Keri Glassman warns that added sugars in flavored green teas can counter any potential benefits. “The extra calories from sweeteners or cream can offset any metabolic advantages,” she said.

Health professionals recommend several guidelines for green tea consumption:

Safety Considerations:

– Consume tea within six months of purchase

– Avoid excessive green tea extract supplements

– Monitor caffeine intake

– Consult healthcare providers about interactions

The National Institutes of Health maintains that while green tea is safe for most adults, it should not be viewed as a primary weight loss solution. Research continues into its other potential health benefits, including antioxidant properties and cardiovascular effects.

“Green tea can be included in a general healthy diet,” Majumdar said. “But it works best as part of an overall balanced approach to weight management.”