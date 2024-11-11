King Harris shares 1st moments with newborn

King Harris, the son of T.I. and Tiny Harris, has been busy acclimating to being a new father and sharing with his fans the joys and challenges of parenthood.

The 20-year-old rapper told his 900,000 Instagram followers that he’s been losing sleep caring for King Jr., much as his family and friends promised he would.

“Truth be told! Before this little [guy] I ain’t been getting no sleep, you know what I’m saying. I just been outside… working, working, lifestyle. You know, lifestyle just life-ing,” King says in the Instagram video while driving.

King also shows himself bonding with his newborn son he shares with J’Nijah “Nana” Epps.

“But now I damn sure not getting no sleep. This [baby] be up every morning, and then around the morning time he likes to do that little live concert I be doing with him. And he like to walk around house, that’s what I’ve been dealing with!” he added.

Fans fawn over King and his newborn

“Idc what y’all say. He’s happy and he’s PRESENT. Good job dad,” one user wrote, while another added, “He’s just a young proud father.”

“I’m aging, I can’t believe king a daddy. I remember on the show when he was a little kid,” a third fan wrote, while another commented, “He seems excited to be a new father I love that for him the newborn stage is precious and tiring you got it!”

“He seems like he’s enjoying himself and his baby. That’s great! Leave this man alone.” Another fan said, “His mom spit him tf out sound like her and all.”