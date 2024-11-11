Lil Wayne joining the ‘NFL Gameday Morning’ show

Lil Wayne was emotionally crestfallen when he was snubbed from performing in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but the “Lollipop” rapper has been showered with recognition and momentous appointments ever since.

The New Orleans native will join NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay Morning” as a weekly guest starting Nov. 17, joining hosts Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci and Gerald McCoy for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season, Deadline reports.

Lil Wayne was also given the keys to New Orleans

This selection comes about a week after New Orleans’ Mayor LaToya Cantrell and rap legend Master P paid homage to Weezy by giving him the keys to the city. Cantrell also notified the crowd during the annual Lil WeezyAna Festival that Lil Wayne would have a day dedicated to him. Moreover, the mayor added that Weezy would be the first to be inducted into the New Orleans Walk of Fame.

These moments help to assuage the burning shame the Grammy-winning artist felt two months ago. In September, Wayne admitted that being snubbed for a headlining spot at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans in favor of Kendrick Lamar “broke” him.

The Super Bowl snub emotionally crushed Lil Wayne

“That hurt. It hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot,” he admitted to his 20 million Instagram followers at the time. “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. And for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought that was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

The announcement of Wayne’s addition to the NFL Network was made during the halftime show of the New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers game in Munich, Billboard states. “NFL GameDay Morning” airs Sundays at 9 a.m. ET.

Lil Wayne has a long affiliation with the NFL

Wayne is a renowned football fanatic and, like fellow icon Snoop Dogg, has leveraged his cultural cachet and musical accomplishments to indulge in his favorite hobby for the past 20 years. A diehard Green Bay Packers supporter, the Grammy-winning rapper appeared on the now-defunct Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” alongside Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe and contributed the song “No Mercy.” Wayne used to post his blog for ESPN: The Magazine and was once on the round table of the ESPN daily show “Around the Horn.”