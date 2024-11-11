Lizzo claps back at Antonio Brown’s shade with style and confidence

In a recent social media exchange that has everyone talking, Lizzo showcased her resilience and self-love after receiving a backhanded comment from former NFL star Antonio Brown. The incident unfolded over the weekend when Brown reacted to a heartfelt video Lizzo shared with her fans, leading to a playful yet pointed response from the singer.

What happened Between Lizzo and Antonio Brown?

It all started when Lizzo posted a video on social media, writing a positive message to her fanbase. In her handwritten note, she expressed, “Sending love to everyone in the world,” which was met with a dismissive comment from Brown. He took to X to share his thoughts, stating, “She hold the pen like she hold her Ozempic shot ….”

This comment was a jab at Lizzo’s weight and her rumored use of Ozempic, a medication that has gained notoriety for its side effect of weight loss. The drug has been a hot topic among celebrities, with many either endorsing or denying its use. Notable figures like Kandi Burruss and Ice Spice have also been linked to discussions about Ozempic, making it a trending subject in pop culture.

Lizzo’s empowering response

Not one to let negativity slide, Lizzo quickly responded with a clever clapback on Instagram. She shared a series of stunning vacation photos showcasing her confidence in various outfits, from swimsuits to elegant dresses. In her caption, she playfully referenced Brown’s comment, writing, “Holding life like an Ozempic pen …” accompanied by a cheeky emoji. This response not only highlighted her sense of humor but also her commitment to self-acceptance.

Antonio Brown’s recent controversies

This incident marks the second time in a week that Antonio Brown has stirred the pot with his comments. Just days prior, he faced backlash for seemingly endorsing a controversial remark made by his rumored girlfriend, Woah Vicky, who used a racial slur in a compliment. Brown’s retweet of her comment sparked outrage, further adding to his reputation for making provocative statements online.

Lizzo’s journey of self-love and acceptance

In the face of criticism, Lizzo has been vocal about her journey towards self-love and body positivity. Just a couple of months ago, she opened up about her weight transformation, emphasizing that her changes were the result of hard work, including five months of weight training and a calorie-deficit diet, rather than any medication. She has consistently advocated for loving oneself at any size, making her response to Brown’s comment even more impactful.

A lesson in confidence

Lizzo’s ability to turn a negative comment into a moment of empowerment serves as a reminder of the importance of self-love and resilience. In an era where body shaming and negative comments can easily spread online, her response is a powerful statement against such behavior. By embracing her body and her journey, Lizzo continues to inspire countless fans to do the same.

As the conversation around body image and self-acceptance continues to evolve, Lizzo stands as a beacon of positivity, reminding us all to hold our heads high and love ourselves fiercely.