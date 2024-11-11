Klay Thompson unbothered before epic return to Chase Center

Klay Thompson approaches his first game against Golden State with characteristic calm, treating his return to Chase Center as “just another regular season game in November.”

Thompson, who spent 13 seasons with the Warriors before joining the Dallas Mavericks, faces his former team for the first time since departing. The four-time NBA champion maintains his focus remains on the NBA Cup rather than the emotional significance of his return.

“It’ll be good to see people you grinded with obviously,” Thompson said during a press conference. “But to me, it’s just another regular season game.”

Thompson’s tenure with Golden State produced four championships and established him as one of the league’s premier shooting guards. Now with Dallas, he averages 13.8 points while shooting 35.4% from three-point range.

The Warriors plan to honor their former star with a special tribute, distributing captain hats to fans attending the game. Thompson responded to news of the tribute with his typical reserve: “I guess it’s a good thing for the fans. Kudos to them.”

His measured approach reflects his veteran mindset. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and basketball is basketball,” Thompson said when asked about returning to his former home court.

The matchup carries additional weight as part of the NBA Cup tournament, a competition Thompson has yet to experience in his career. “Obviously there’s bigger implications with the NBA Cup. So that’s what’s on my mind, just to win that because I haven’t been a part of it yet,” he said.

Thompson’s history with Golden State includes some of the franchise’s most memorable moments. His sharpshooting and defensive abilities helped transform the Warriors into a dynasty, making his return particularly meaningful for Bay Area fans.

Despite his understated approach, the game represents a significant milestone in Thompson’s career as he faces the team where he built his legacy while pursuing success with his new franchise.