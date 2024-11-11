Zack Fox and Kat Matutina tie the knot

Congratulations are in order for Zack Fox, known for his role as Tariq on the hit show “Abbott Elementary,” and his partner, Kat Matutina, who recently celebrated their wedding. The couple shared joyous moments from their special day on Instagram on Nov. 9, and it was nothing short of a delightful celebration.

Wedding details: A day to remember

Fox gave fans a glimpse into his wedding festivities through his Instagram Stories, showcasing a beautiful outdoor ceremony filled with love, laughter and plenty of dancing. The groom looked dapper in a brown suede suit, while the bride, Matutina, radiated elegance in a stunning white silk dress complemented by a sheer veil adorned with tooth gems.

In a fun twist, Fox took charge of the music at his own wedding, spinning tracks and keeping the energy high. The couple’s playful interactions were captured on video, including a humorous moment where Fox danced with his wife and playfully fed her cake before sealing the moment with a kiss.

Among the well-wishers was Quinta Brunson, Fox’s co-star, who took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the newlyweds. She shared a heartfelt selfie with Matutina, adding a red heart emoji to express her joy for the couple.

Kat Matutina’s heartfelt message

Leading up to their wedding, Matutina shared a touching post on Instagram, reflecting on their six-year relationship. In a carousel of photos and videos, she expressed her gratitude for finding her “perfect person.”

“Tomorrow, @zackfox and I will have a wedding celebrating our love with our family and friends. We’ve been together almost 6 years and traveled all around the world, and I can’t wait for many more adventures. I’m so happy I found my person that’s perfect for me in every way. I think it’s safe to say my daughters Kiwi and Pepper also love him as their dad. Here are some highlights from the past few years,” Matutina wrote.

A celebration of love

The wedding of Fox and Matutina was a beautiful celebration of love, laughter and community. As they embark on this new chapter together, fans and friends alike are excited to see what the future holds for this dynamic couple. With their infectious joy and playful spirits, it’s clear that Fox and Matutina are not just a couple but a team ready to take on the world together.