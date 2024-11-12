Jokić leads MVP race as Cavs and Celtics dominate start to 2024-25 NBA season

The start to the 2024-25 NBA season has continued to deliver surprises as the Cleveland Cavaliers maintain their undefeated streak at 12-0 while Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić builds a compelling case for his fourth MVP award.

Jokić leads the Nuggets with averages of 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 11.7 assists, propelling Denver to a 7-3 record. Basketball-Reference currently gives him a 91.2% chance of securing the MVP title.

The Boston Celtics have established early dominance despite Kristaps Porzingis’s absence, posting a 9-2 record. Jayson Tatum’s MVP-caliber performance and Derrick White’s elevated play have positioned Boston as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland’s historic start under new head coach Kenny Atkinson features elite shooting and defensive coordination. The Cavaliers’ perfect record reflects significant improvements in team chemistry, with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley leading their balanced attack.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s defense ranks first in the NBA with a 100.2 rating, establishing them as legitimate contenders in the Western Conference. Their ability to generate turnovers has become a defining characteristic of their success.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks face unexpected challenges with a 2-8 record despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s presence. Their offensive and defensive struggles highlight concerns about roster depth and scoring distribution.

The Phoenix Suns have found early success under new coach Mike Budenholzer, posting an 8-2 record with improved shooting and bench contributions. Their performance suggests legitimate championship potential if their core players remain healthy.

The Philadelphia 76ers confront mounting pressure with a 2-7 record, complicated by injuries to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Their slow start has raised questions about their playoff prospects in a competitive Eastern Conference.

Player health remains a significant concern across the league, with stars like Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant sidelined by injuries. The physical demands of the modern NBA continue to impact roster availability and team performance.

The race for draft position intensifies as teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls face early-season struggles. Their performance may influence strategic decisions as the season progresses.