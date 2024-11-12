Kai Cenat reigns once again in the streaming world

Kai Cenat became Twitch’s most-subscribed streamer Monday, surpassing Vtuber Ironmouse’s record of 326,252 subscribers set in September.

Cenat reached more than 342,000 subscribers by 8 p.m. EST Monday during his monthlong Mafiathon 2 livestream event, with numbers continuing to climb.

The milestone comes just 11 days into his November streaming marathon, which has featured appearances by Quavo, Snoop Dogg and Serena Williams. Other guests included musicians Kodak Black, Kevin Hart, GloRilla, DDG, and former Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove.

The stream hasn’t been without challenges. Cenat has faced multiple police interventions due to swatting calls, a break-in at his residence, and a temporary Twitch channel suspension.

This marks Cenat’s return to the top spot after losing it to Ironmouse on Sept. 30. He launched Mafiathon 2 on Nov. 1 as a follow-up to his March event.

Cenat also set a record for most streaming award nominations in a single year with five, including Best Streamer of the Year and Best Marathon Stream.

He plans to continue streaming through November and pledged 20% of profits toward building schools in Nigeria.