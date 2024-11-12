The homes of NFL superstars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes burglarized

Burglars broke in and rifled through the mansions of Kansas City Chiefs superstars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes within two days of each other in early October 2024.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s homes burglarized

According to Cass County Sheriff’s Office documents obtained by TMZ, quarterback Mahomes’ palatial estate in Belton, Mo., was burglarized on Oct. 6, while Kelce‘s mansion was hit on Oct. 8 in the Leawood Estates section of Overland Park, Kan., about 10 miles southwest of Kansas City, Mo. Mahomes’ extravagant property is located 20 miles south of the city.

Investigators find the break-ins interesting because the Chiefs played at home in Kansas City against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 7. The Chiefs won as Mahomes went 28-for-39 with 331 yards and an interception, while Kelce caught nine passes for 70 yards.A

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was at the game that Sunday

The publication notes that Kelce’s globally famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was not at Kelce’s home but was cheering for her boyfriend and the Chiefs on that Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

No official has gone on record, but sources told TMZ that investigators believe the break-ins are part of a larger organized crime spree, similar to the rash of break-ins of celebrities’ homes in Los Angeles County.

No word on what was taken from the footballers’ homes or how much damage was done.

There is a lot to cover on both properties. Mahomes bought his large plot of land in 2020 and built his home from the ground up, replete with a practice football field and a golf hole.

Meanwhile, Kelce reportedly paid $6 million for his large home after he started dating Swift.