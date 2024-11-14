Cardi B laughs off album cover joke as release news looms

Rapper Cardi B responded with humor to a viral social media post depicting her as an elderly woman on a mock album cover, as fans await her first album release since 2018.

Known for direct fan engagement, Cardi regularly interacts with her “Bardi Gang” online. In October, she playfully responded to a fan’s tweet about her “being in album mode” with “Girl I’m not in album mode, I’m in tired mode.” Earlier that month, she addressed speculation about a Beyoncé collaboration by posting “The lies yall make up are ridiculous.”

The latest interaction came Nov. 13, when a fan shared a Photoshopped image on X showing an aged Cardi on a fictional album titled “Defamation of Character.” The post caption read: “POV: it’s 2054 and Cardi B has finally released her sophomore album…”

The title carries significance as Cardi’s company, Washpoppin Inc., recently filed trademarks for “Defamation of Character” and “Intrusive Thoughts,” possible names for her upcoming release.

In September, when fans questioned album delays, Cardi shared studio updates and responded “Y’all want me to be perfect but don’t want me to take my time.” She previously engaged with memes about her recording process, including one suggesting she was “recording one word per month.”

The Bronx native’s debut “Invasion of Privacy” earned critical acclaim in 2018, securing a Grammy for Best Rap Album and spawning hits including “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow.”

Cardi confirmed completion of album cover photography in September but hasn’t announced a release date. “Album covers are taken. I just don’t know which to pick,” she posted.

The rapper continues studio work while navigating personal changes including the birth of her third child and recent divorce proceedings.

Despite the six-year gap between albums, Cardi maintained commercial presence through singles and features including “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Up,” both reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Industry analysts note extended breaks between major releases becoming more common among top artists, citing Rihanna’s seven-year hiatus before 2022’s “Lift Me Up” and Frank Ocean’s four-year gap between “Channel Orange” and “Blonde.”