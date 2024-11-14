Clifton Prescod has established himself as one of the entertainment industry’s most sought-after campaign photographers, known for capturing compelling visuals that define modern media. His distinctive style and technical mastery have made him the go-to photographer for major streaming platforms and networks, including Netflix, STARZ, and BET, where he has created memorable imagery for hit series such as “YOU,” “The Diplomat,” “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Wild ‘N Out.”

Prescod recently spoke with rolling out about his career as an entertainment photographer.

How do you handle the unique challenges of photographing high-profile entertainment clients?

Working on set, we’ll have about 2 to 3 hours to set up our photo shoot, and then you might have 2 to 5 minutes with the talent. So, speed, time and leadership are three key things. With [traditional] portraits, you might have 30 minutes or an hour.

How do you balance artistic vision with commercial needs?

It’s a collaborative process … I’m always hired for my creativity and ability to execute. Streamers and networks often provide a creative direction to a photographer, and you will have to manage their vision.

What’s been a significant campaign shoot?

[The] Kaleidoscope [shoot] on Netflix … features Giancarlo Esposito and Paz Vega. The imagery we had to create was something like Ocean’s 11 or Reservoir Dogs type of vibe.

How did you enter entertainment photography?

My dad exposed me to entertainment and celebrity photography when he worked at Time Inc. … I gravitated towards it more consciously over time.

How important is pre-production planning?

If there’s a shoot with eight talents and not everybody is available one day, I need to plan out the gear, but I must also replicate and be consistent if we photograph over multiple days or weeks.

How has social media influenced your work?

I grew up where shooting in studios and having strobe lights was popular. Shooting with natural light outside or inside became a trend. So, social media helped influence that.

What technical innovations have most impacted your work?

One of the most significant changes in the game is the silent shutter on the camera. Back then, photographers had to shoot with a sound blimp to eliminate the shutter sound.

What advice do you have for aspiring entertainment photographers?

[You] should always be excited to learn, and you should always be shooting. You have to network, your personality has to be welcoming, and people have to enjoy wanting to work with you.