SZA goes off on herself as she regrets getting a Brazilian butt lift

Sultry songstress SZA went off on a mini-tirade about herself for unnecessarily undergoing cosmetic procedures to enhance her physical attributes.

In an interview with Vogue, the 34-year-old “Kill Bill” singer, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, now calls it a dumb decision to get a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) when she should have prioritized her mental health.

SZA wishes she had attended to her mental, not physical, enhancement

“I’m so mad I did that s—. I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid.”

SZA admits that she decided to get the BBL in 2022 after she began working out to tone her body but failed to acquire that rounder, fuller derriere that she craved.

Initially, SZA said she liked the results of the BBL. However, she started to look misshapen when she gained more weight due to the requirement to be inactive to speed up the recovery.

“But who gives a f—? You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the s—,” SZA said. “It doesn’t matter. I’ll do a whole bunch more s— just like it if I want to before I’m f—ing dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn’t super necessary – I have other s— that I need to work on about myself. I need to get my f—ing mental health together.”

SZA hastened to add that she still likes her posterior

SZA then paused before clarifying herself.

“Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realize wherever you go, there you’ll be,” she continues. “But I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty looks nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much … I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”