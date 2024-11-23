Samuel L. Jackson is in talks to star in J.J. Abrams’ top secret new movie. The collaboration would mark the first time these two Hollywood powerhouses have worked together on a feature film.

The 75-year-old actor is currently in negotiations to appear in the upcoming Warner Bros. film, which is set to star Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega and Emma Mackey while the Star Trek director helms the project both behind the camera and as a producer through his Bad Robot banner. The production budget is rumored to be around $200 million, making it one of Warner Bros.’ biggest investments for 2025.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter has suggested the story, which is being written by Abrams, will not include any time travel elements after it was previously rumored the movie would be focused around the sci-fi feature. Industry insiders speculate the film might explore new territory for both Jackson and Abrams.

The mystery picture is due to begin filming in the UK in Spring 2025, though no release date has been confirmed yet. The production is expected to employ over 500 crew members and utilize several prestigious British filming locations.

Jackson is best known as S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and has appeared as the character in 11 entries into the series, from Iron Man in 2008, Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014 and most recently The Marvels last year. His portrayal of Nick Fury has contributed to over $22.5 billion in global box office revenue across the MCU films.

Reflecting on signing on to the MCU, the Star Wars actor admitted he thought it was “kinda crazy” he was offered a “nine-picture contract” by studio head Kevin Feige.

During an interview with GQ, Jackson said: “When Kevin said that, ‘We’re gonna offer you a nine-picture deal,’ [I asked] ‘How long I gotta stay alive to make nine movies?’ “

Jackson added, “It’s not the quickest process in the world, people don’t do it. I didn’t know they were going to make nine movies in like two and a half years. It’s kinda crazy, like, ‘Oh s—, I’m using up my contracts!’ But it worked out.” This deal made Jackson one of the most frequently appearing actors in the MCU.

Pulp Fiction star Jackson added he had played Fury for so many years that he knew the character like the back of his hand. His portrayal of Nick Fury has become one of the most recognizable characters in modern cinema, with merchandise sales exceeding $1 billion globally.

“I’ve been doing Nick Fury for so long, I know what he sounds like and I know how he thinks and how he feels,” Jackson explained to Collider. “I know writers sit at home and write. If the writer is a fan of that kind of thing – the superhero genre – they know how to do it. I’ve had directors who have written comic books, so when they say, ‘Say it the way I wrote it,’ you can go, ‘Okay, so we’re doing comic book speak.'”

The potential collaboration between Jackson and Abrams has generated significant buzz in Hollywood, with both creators having impressive track records. Abrams’ films have grossed over $3.1 billion worldwide, while Jackson remains one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, with his films earning more than $27 billion globally.

This project represents a significant shift for Warner Bros., as they continue to diversify their slate beyond superhero films. The studio has been actively pursuing original, high-concept projects from established filmmakers, with this Abrams-directed film being one of their most anticipated upcoming releases.

The combination of Jackson’s commanding screen presence and Abrams’ innovative storytelling approach has already generated substantial interest from international distributors. Pre-sales for various territories are expected to begin at the Cannes Film Festival, indicating the high commercial expectations for this mysterious project.