Renowned megachurch pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes suffered “a medical emergency” while delivering his sermon on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

Jakes, the pastor of The Potter’s House in Dallas, was speaking to the congregation when he suddenly went quiet and he wiped sweat from his brow. At first, that did not raise any alarm bells.

However, that was followed up by Jakes dropping his head and letting his hands fall to his side. He then started shaking, and panic ensued.

Multiple people rushed from the back to administer aid, just before the video cut off.

Ironically, just a few minutes before this episode, Jakes implored the church members to visit someone in the hospital.

Not long thereafter, The Potter’s House released a statement on the church’s Facebook page.

“During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message,” the statement reads on FB. “Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”

According to the church’s website, The Potter’s House is a non-denominational, multicultural church founded by Jakes in 1996. It now boasts more than 30,000 members and is consistently ranked among the largest and most influential churches in the country.

An outpouring of concern and support has been expressed on multiple social media sites.