Porsha Williams informs fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” the actual reason she is divorcing her husband, embattled businessman Simon Guobadia.

Williams, 43, and Guobadia, 60, are embroiled in a contentious dissolution of their marriage in an Atlanta court over the validity and enforceability of their prenuptial agreement.

Porsha Williams gives her reasons for the divorce

But after months of speculation and innuendos, Williams makes her triumphant return to the RHOA series by informing her eight million followers of the real reason behind the marital implosion.

I’m not going to let a foreclosure notice come to my house and I can’t pay it. I had to protect assets.”

Guobadia is in a precarious position as the federal government notified the media that they are probing his allegedly unscrupulous business practices that could subject him to deportation to his Nigerian homeland.

Simon Guobadia responds to Porsha Williams

Guobadia was triggered enough that he swooped down into the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk to clap back at Williams’ statement. Keep in mind that Guobadia has just filed a lawsuit against Williams at the same time that he’s divorcing her.

“I would never fight to live in a house about to be foreclosed on with my clan especially one I have no equitable interest in Make the narrative make sense,” he said while adding the shrugged-shoulders emoji.

Guobadia and Williams were married for 15 months before the mother of one filed for divorce in February 2024.

Neither party have yet to respond further publicly, though Williams had plenty to say about her return to RHOA and what fans can expect in the upcoming season.