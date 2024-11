Representing Champaign, Ill., Lil Bike stopped by Rolling Out and Streetz 94 5 for our Artist Spotlight with Streetz 94 5 Program Director SOLO. Lil Bike discussed Lil Wayne , cooking, his new music, the loss of his son, therapy, his faith in GOD, life after jail and being shot at. Let’s get to know Lil Bike @1lilbike

https://youtu.be/JK1B2m-e1TQ