The Dallas Cowboys can’t do anything right, including lose

It was lining up oh so perfectly for Dallas. Injuries to Cowboy starters like Dak Prescott, Zach Martin, and Ceedee Lamb, especially Dak’s, as his was season-ending. Because Dak was done for the season, the Cowboys got another blessing; Cooper Rush was named the starter, and we all knew he would be terrible. The Cowboys could really lose without making it look like they were doing it on purpose, yet somehow, against a team they had no business competing with, they pull out the win.

Yesterday, Nov. 24, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 34-26 to end their five-game losing streak. Rush played a great game, throwing for two touchdowns, and Dallas’ special teams played hero, returning not one but two kickoffs for touchdowns. The defense looked like the Cowboys of old for the first time all season, making it difficult for Washington to find any rhythm. The issue was they weren’t even supposed to be in the game.

For the first time in years, the Washington Commanders entered the divisional matchup against the rival Dallas Cowboys as far and away the better team. They had the better record and a clear path to the playoffs. For the first time, they had an excellent young quarterback to build around and an offense that, for most of the season at least, looked deadly. The Commanders were expected to not only beat the Cowboys but embarrass them. The only team that left embarrassed was Washington.

“We just didn’t play our best,” wide receiver Terry McLaurin said. “Anytime you lose, it’s tough, but especially in your division, back to back.”

For the third straight game, they just couldn’t get it going. On all three phases of the game, nothing went right for them. On offense, they could only convert on 4 of 12 third-down attempts, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels stunk it up for a third straight week. On defense, Washington allowed Cooper Rush, of all possible QBs, to pick them apart as if he were Patrick Mahomes. And on special teams was really where the game was lost, as they allowed the Cowboys to score on two kickoff returns. It was a great win for the Cowboys, as they won the first divisional battle, but unfortunately this battle will ultimately end up costing them the war.

The Cowboys were supposed to be in full-on tank mode for Shedeur Sanders. They were tied with multiple teams for the second-worst record in the NFL, and if they kept losing, they would have had a chance at the worst record in the NFL, which would have guaranteed them the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, now they are a game up on the New York Giants, another divisional rival, and they will play them on Thanksgiving. Instead of having a chance to lose to the Giants, giving them the worst record in the league, now they have to hope the Giants come in ready to play and win, just for a chance at a possible tie record-wise.

Instead of the Cowboys being in the driver’s seat for Shedeur’s services on draft night, they allowed the Giants to now control their own destiny. And if the Giants finish with the worst record and draft Shedeur, this will be the first of many wars lost over the next 15 Cowboy seasons. When they are supposed to win, they lose. And now when they are supposed to lose on purpose, they can’t even do that right. The Cowboys can’t do anything right. That’s why they’ll remain Super Bowl-less and in NFL purgatory probably for the rest of Jerry Jones’ life.