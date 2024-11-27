Alabama A&M football player dies at 20 after October game injury

An Alabama A&M University redshirt freshman football player died after suffering a severe head injury during a game against Alabama State in October.

Medrick Burnett Jr., 20, sustained multiple brain bleeds and swelling from a collision during the rivalry game, requiring emergency surgery.

“Medrick was more than an exceptional athlete; he was a remarkable young man whose positive energy, leadership and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him,” said Dr. Paul A. Bryant, athletic director at Alabama A&M in a statement from the school.

The California native underwent a craniotomy as doctors attempted to save his life, according to his sister, Dominece James. He had previously required a tube to relieve pressure on his brain.

Burnett appeared in seven games during his first season with the Bulldogs before the injury.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by James for medical expenses raised more than $27,000, including a $1,000 contribution from former Grambling State football coach Hue Jackson.