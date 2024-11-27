Kai Cenat left in shock after magic trick debacle

A magic trick gone wrong during Twitch personality Kai Cenat‘s charity livestream left viewers stunned when magician Max Major appeared to hang from a noose outside Cenat’s mansion.

The incident occurred during Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2,” a 30-day fundraising marathon that has featured appearances from prominent artists including Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, SZA and Kodak Black.

The controversial moment unfolded Nov. 26 when Major stood on a platform while seemingly wearing a noose. He instructed Cenat to choose between two levers. When Cenat selected the red lever, the platform dropped, leaving Major suspended in the air.

Cenat immediately demanded the camera operator stop filming, expressing concern about potential platform violations. “What the f—? Wait, no, no! I might get banned!” Cenat said while rapper Sexyy Red gasped off-camera. He repeatedly asked about Major’s condition and insisted on staying until help arrived.

Though Major emerged unharmed, the aftermath devolved into chaos. Cenat and Red detained one of Major’s crew members, refusing to let him leave until the magician returned. Cenat eventually allowed the crew member’s departure but voiced clear frustration over the stunt.

Major later posted a YouTube video explaining the incident was an intentional ploy. “Since the first time we met, you pushed me, you challenged me, and you wanted to see me fail. And I thought tonight, I’ll give you exactly what you asked for,” Major said. He revealed his goal was manipulating Cenat into making the wrong choice.

The dangerous prank sparked intense social media debate. While some defended Cenat and Red’s reactions, others criticized Major for executing such a risky stunt during a live broadcast.

The incident highlighted growing concerns about content boundaries in livestreaming entertainment. As platforms like Twitch continue gaining influence, creators face increased pressure to produce shocking content while maintaining safety and platform compliance.

Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” continues despite the controversy, though the Major incident serves as a stark reminder of livestreaming’s potential hazards. The event aims to raise charitable funds through extended broadcasting featuring celebrity guests.

The dramatic turn of events underscores broader conversations about responsible content creation and entertainment safety protocols. As livestreaming evolves into a dominant media format, industry observers note the critical importance of balancing engaging content with appropriate safeguards.

Social media reactions ranged from outrage at Major’s methods to support for Cenat’s handling of the situation. The incident’s viral spread prompted discussions about acceptable limits for live entertainment stunts.

As Cenat’s charity marathon proceeds, the Major controversy has become a cautionary example of livestreaming’s unpredictable nature. While the event continues attracting high-profile guests, increased scrutiny surrounds safety measures for live broadcast stunts.