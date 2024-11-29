Despite the fact that Taylor Swift continually praises her idol Beyoncé, many of the “Swifties” have exhibited racial hostility, misogyny and misogynoir toward Queen Bey on a regular basis.

Swifties erupted with outrage and disgust when Swift, 34, was named No. 2 on Billboard’s “25 Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century.” Swifties and most others believe the top spot will go to Beyoncé, inciting fury among the Swifties.

Taylor Swift praises Beyoncé, but many Swifties hate Bey

This startling dichotomy continues as many Swifties flood social media with N-words and grotesque images of Beyoncé and Rihanna — even as Swift heaped effusive praise on Beyoncé yet again, this time after Bey appeared at Swift’s Era Tour in October.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” Swift wrote to her 283 million Instagram followers last month. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Swifties direct anger and animus towards Beyoncé

Swifties, on the other hand, direct repulsive memes and insults at Beyoncé and others.

Billboard anticipated some rumblings in the culture, though it probably did not predict the racial animus.

“The fact that controversy will likely tear through the internet over [Swift] being just one small space below No. 1 is just another testament to her power,” the publication noted.