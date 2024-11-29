Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian undergoes preventative cancer surgery

Serena Williams‘ husband Alexis Ohanian has undergone preventative cancer surgery.

The 41-year-old Reddit cofounder – who married the tennis star in 2017 – has revealed he went under the knife to remove half of his thyroid after doctors found nodules which were likely to become cancerous and he admitted he has long been terrified of the disease after his mom’s death from cancer.

“After tracking some suspicious nodules on my thyroid for the last 4 years, I recently got half of it surgically removed,” Alexis updated followers on his health revealing doctors have been keeping an eye on his thyroid issues for four years in a post on Instagram. Regular monitoring of thyroid nodules is crucial as about 5-10% of cases develop into cancer.

“The nodules were getting bigger and the latest biopsy revealed they’d very likely turn cancerous.” Medical experts note that nodule growth and changes in composition are key indicators for potential surgical intervention.

He went on to reveal he’s been careful about his health since the loss of his mother, who died in her 50s after battles with breast and brain cancer. Family history significantly increases cancer risk, with studies showing up to a 30% higher likelihood in individuals with first-degree relatives affected by the disease.

“My mom had breast cancer around this age (41) and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later. I hate cancer,” Alexis added. “I wasn’t gonna take any chances; the surgery was smooth and I’m extra grateful this Thanksgiving because I got the call this morning that my now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous.” Preventative thyroid surgery has a success rate of over 95% when performed early.

The tech businessman is dad to two daughters – Olympia, seven, and 15-month-old Adira – with the tennis star and he admits he’s looking forward to recovering so he can take them to Disney World. Recovery from partial thyroidectomy typically takes 2-4 weeks for most patients.

“The worst part tbh has been not being able to lift for 2 weeks but big fella will be back at it next week and I took my girls to Disney World this week so life is wonderful,” he added. Physical activity restrictions after thyroid surgery are essential for proper healing and preventing complications.

Alexis concluded his post by urging other men to get their health issues checked out because it could save their life. Statistics show that men are 24% less likely than women to have visited a doctor within the past year.

“To my fellow, men – make those doctor’s appointments – especially if y’all are dads. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone,” he wrote. This message resonates with current public health initiatives aimed at increasing male engagement with preventative healthcare.

Ohanian’s transparency about his health journey has sparked important discussions about preventative care in the tech community, where long working hours often lead to neglected health concerns. His influence as a prominent figure in both tech and sports has helped raise awareness about the importance of regular health screenings.

Medical professionals have praised Ohanian’s decision to share his experience publicly, noting that celebrity health stories often lead to increased awareness and screening rates among the general public. Studies show that such public health disclosures can result in up to a 40% increase in related medical consultations.

The intersection of family history, preventative care, and modern medical technology in Ohanian’s case highlights the advancing capabilities in early cancer detection and prevention. His story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of proactive healthcare management, particularly for individuals with family histories of cancer.

Thyroid specialists emphasize that early detection and intervention, as demonstrated in Ohanian’s case, significantly improve long-term health outcomes. The American Thyroid Association reports that timely intervention in cases of suspicious thyroid nodules can prevent up to 90% of potential thyroid cancers from developing.