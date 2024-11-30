Jana Kramer credits career success to iconic ‘One Tree Hill’

Jana Kramer credits her music career to the success of ‘One Tree Hill’.

The 40-year-old country singer previously played Alex Dupre in the hit drama series, and Jana acknowledges that the TV show has changed the course of her life and career. The series maintained an average viewership of 3.5 million during its nine-season run on The WB and later The CW.

“I know the only reason I got a record deal was because I was on ‘One Tree Hill’,” Jana – who starred on ‘One Tree Hill’ between 2009 and 2012 – told E! News. Her role as Alex Dupre spanned over 50 episodes of the series.

“I know that the only reason people came to the show because they’re ‘One Tree Hill’-ers. And I did gain some country fans that didn’t watch the show, but primarily at any show, the loudest screams were my ‘One Tree Hill’ fans.” The show’s dedicated fanbase has remained active years after its conclusion, with annual conventions still drawing thousands of attendees.

Despite her recent successes, Jana remains open to the idea of returning for a ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot. The series has maintained a strong streaming presence, consistently ranking among the most-watched legacy shows on various platforms.

“I talked to Sophia [Bush] about it. They’re gonna get their footing of the show but I think they’re open to bringing back characters,” she said. Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis, has been an advocate for the show’s legacy and potential future iterations.

Jana admitted that she feels “ready” for the call about a reboot, if it ever arrives. The possibility of a reboot has been discussed in industry circles, with several original cast members expressing interest.

The singer explained: “For me, I love watching rebooted shows and then seeing old characters come back. I wanna know where they’re at, what they’ve been up to. So, I hope I get the opportunity, it sounds like there’s a window for that. I’m ready if it comes calling.” Television reboots have seen significant success in recent years, with many beloved series finding new life on streaming platforms.

Earlier this year, Chad Michael Murray admitted that he’d love to see a ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot. Murray’s character, Lucas Scott, was central to the show’s early seasons and helped establish its devoted following.

“I want that show to happen. I don’t know what will happen with me,” the 43-year-old actor – who played Lucas Scott in the teen drama series – told E! News. The original series filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, contributing significantly to the local economy during its nine-year run.

Since her time on ‘One Tree Hill’, Kramer has released several successful country music albums and singles. Her debut single “Why Ya Wanna” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, making her one of the show’s most successful musical alumni.

The impact of ‘One Tree Hill’ on its cast members’ careers has been significant, with many going on to successful ventures in music, film, and television. The show’s blend of drama, music, and compelling storytelling created a platform that launched numerous entertainment careers.

The series continues to find new audiences through streaming services, with many young viewers discovering the show for the first time. Its themes of friendship, love, and personal growth remain relevant to contemporary audiences, contributing to its enduring popularity.

Several cast members have leveraged their ‘One Tree Hill’ fame into successful business ventures, podcasts, and other creative projects. The show’s influence extends beyond entertainment, inspiring fashion trends and social media communities dedicated to discussing its impact and legacy.