Je’Caryous Johnson brings ‘Jason’s Lyric’ to the stage with all-star cast

Houston, Texas (December 9, 2024)-Brace yourself for the electrifying stage adaptation of one of the most iconic love stories of our time. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of its release, award-winning playwright and visionary producer Je’Caryous Johnson is transforming the beloved film Jason’s Lyric into an immersive theatrical experience. Based upon the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios motion picture written by Bobby Smith, Jr., premiering in Houston, Texas, on February 13, 2025—just in time for Valentine’s Day Week—at The Hobby Center, this masterpiece kicks off a 22-city national tour.

With a star-studded cast led by Allen Payne (House of Payne, New Jack City) reprising his iconic role as Jason, Eva Marcille (All the Queen’s Men) as Lyric, Treach (Naughty by Nature) as Alonzo, Tyrin Turner (Menace II Society) as Josh, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (The Jacksons: An American Dream) as Maddog, and K. Michelle (Love & Hip Hop, chart-topping R&B artist*) as Marti, Jason’s Lyric Live promises to be a must-see cultural event.

A Love Story Worth Fighting For

In Jason’s Lyric Live, Jason (Allen Payne), a man haunted by his violent past, meets Lyric (Eva Marcille), a guarded woman who has built walls around her heart to survive the streets of Houston. Their undeniable passion brings hope and healing, but their love is threatened by family loyalty, dangerous choices, and life-altering betrayals.

Jason’s devotion to his troubled brother Josh (Tyrin Turner), fresh out of prison, puts his dreams of a better life at risk. Meanwhile, Lyric’s fears of the street life embodied by her own brother Alonzo (Treach) make her hesitant to trust love. And looming over them all is Maddog (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs), whose volatile presence adds to the tension and stakes.

“Houston is my home, and bringing Jason’s Lyric Live to life here first is my way of paying homage to the city and its people who inspired this story,” says Je’Caryous Johnson. “This is more than a play; it’s a love letter to the community.”

What the Stars Are Saying

Allen Payne: “Jason’s Lyric is one of the films that defined my career as an actor. To bring it to life on stage for audiences who loved the movie—and a new generation experiencing it for the first time—is an incredible honor.”

“Jason’s Lyric is one of the films that defined my career as an actor. To bring it to life on stage for audiences who loved the movie—and a new generation experiencing it for the first time—is an incredible honor.” Eva Marcille: “Lyric is a character who embodies resilience and hope, and I’m honored to bring her story to life on stage.”

“Lyric is a character who embodies resilience and hope, and I’m honored to bring her story to life on stage.” Bobby Smith, Jr: “Je’Caryous Johnson’s Jason’s Lyric reimagines my original story with passion and depth. I’m thrilled to see it come to life on stage for a new generation.”

Tickets On Sale Friday, December 13, 2024, at 10 AM. For a full list of dates and ticket information, visit JasonsLyricLive.com.

About Je’Caryous Johnson

Je’Caryous Johnson has redefined urban theatre, transforming beloved stories into blockbuster stage productions. As a four-time national championship playwright and NAACP Trailblazer Award recipient, Johnson has captivated audiences with iconic hits including Redemption of a Dogg starring Snoop Dogg, New Jack City Live, Married But Single, and Set It Off. His unparalleled vision has propelled urban theatre into mainstream success, inspiring millions and solidifying his legacy as a creative force.