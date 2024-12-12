Black talent dominates 2025 Golden Globe nominations

Black performers and creators claimed unprecedented recognition in the 2025 Golden Globe nominations announced Tuesday, with significant presence across major categories.

Colman Domingo secured a lead actor nomination for his portrayal of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin, while Viola Davis earned her seventh Globe nomination for her role in “The Resistance.” Their nominations mark the first time multiple Black actors compete in both lead acting categories.

Quinta Brunson continues her awards momentum, receiving nominations for both acting and producing “Abbott Elementary.” The show’s success extends beyond Brunson, with freshman series regular Ayo Edebiri earning her first Globe nomination.

In film categories, Denzel Washington‘s directorial effort “Freedom’s Song” garnered five nominations, including Best Director and Best Drama. The recognition makes Washington the most-nominated Black director in Globes history.

“These nominations reflect changing industry standards,” says Hollywood Reporter awards analyst Marcus Thompson. “We’re seeing recognition across genres, from drama to comedy to producing roles.”

Donald Glover’s experimental series “Parallels” earned four nominations, including Best Limited Series. The show’s success highlights streaming platforms’ growing influence on diverse storytelling.

Cynthia Erivo’s dual nominations in television and film categories underscore the increasing crossover between mediums. Her performances in “The Color Purple” musical adaptation and limited series “The Crossing” both received critical acclaim.

The nominations arrive as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association implements new diversity initiatives following past controversies. Industry watchers note improved representation among voters and nominees.

Zoe Saldaña’s nomination for the sci-fi drama “Event Horizon” marks a rare genre recognition. “It’s significant to see diverse talent acknowledged across all categories, not just traditional dramatic roles,” says entertainment critic Rachel Chen.

Jamie Foxx returns to awards consideration with two nominations, following his recovery from a medical emergency earlier this year. His work in both drama and comedy categories demonstrates continued versatility.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards ceremony is scheduled for January 12, broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.