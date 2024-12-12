Barry Jenkins marries Lulu Wang

Barry Jenkins has married Lulu Wang. The 45-year-old filmmaker has confirmed that he’s tied the knot, with Barry revealing that he’s loving married life with the 41-year-old director.

Asked how he’s enjoying married life, the ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ director told PEOPLE: “It feels good, man.

“You know, we’ve been together for quite some time. We do the same thing, and when I started this project she was very heavily involved.

“You know, and then sort of, like, convincing me to at least consider reading the script. And so it’s really wonderful. I think the presentation of this film and what happened this weekend, it feels like the completion of a cycle for us.”

Barry and Lulu have always made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

But the acclaimed director loves that they’re in the same line of work.

Barry said: “I think when you do something that’s very strange – which, I think directing movies is strange – it’s really wonderful to go home and there’s someone there who also does the same thing. So they understand all your weirdness and all your strangeness, and they can help you navigate it.”

Lulu previously expressed a similar sentiment, observing that they both “really understand” the creative process.

The filmmaker – who has been romantically linked to Barry since 2018 – told PEOPLE: “It’s really nice. It’s great to have someone who really understands the industry and can talk about process.”

Lulu likes that she’s able to lean on Barry for help and support.

She said: “We’re not showing every version of the script, we’re not showing every cut of the film, and it’s so we pick the right moment where we really feel like, ‘Okay, I’ve done everything. I’ve used everybody, and now I’m really stuck or I feel like I don’t know what else to do’. Then I have him come in or he has me come in.”