GloRilla’s empowering anthem ‘TGIF’ crowned best song of 2024

In a groundbreaking moment for southern hip-hop, Memphis rapper GloRilla has secured her place in music history as TIME magazine names her infectious single “TGIF” the best song of 2024. The announcement, made on December 9, represents a pinnacle achievement in what has been a transformative year for the artist, whose authentic approach to music has resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Chart dominance and streaming success

The meteoric rise of “TGIF” exemplifies GloRilla’s exceptional ability to create music that connects with listeners across platforms. The track’s seismic bass kicks and distinctive horn loop have become instantly recognizable elements in popular music, while its empowering message has struck a chord with fans worldwide. The song’s success extends beyond streaming numbers, as it has become a cultural touchstone for independence and self-expression.

Celebrity endorsements fuel viral momentum

The impact of “TGIF” reached new heights when Rihanna shared a playful video lip-syncing to the track, with A$AP Rocky’s humorous reaction adding to its viral appeal. This high-profile endorsement catalyzed the song’s spread across social media platforms, leading to countless user-generated videos and cementing its status as a cultural phenomenon. The support from established artists has played a crucial role in amplifying GloRilla’s message to a global audience.

Remarkable industry recognition

Beyond the TIME accolade, GloRilla’s influence in the music industry has been acknowledged through multiple channels. Billboard’s recognition of her as 2024’s hottest female rapper underscores her impact on the genre, while her debut album GLORIOUS achieved unprecedented success for a female rapper this year, debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with impressive first-week sales of 69,000 album-equivalent units.

Overcoming challenges with determination

The path to success wasn’t without obstacles for GloRilla, who faced a challenging period following her initial breakthrough. After experiencing a sophomore slump with singles like “Cha Cha,” she demonstrated remarkable resilience by launching a powerful comeback with “Yeah Glo!” at the start of 2024. This track’s ascent into the Hot 100’s top 30 marked the beginning of her triumphant return to the spotlight.

Collaborative success and industry impact

GloRilla’s collaborative spirit has further enhanced her success, as demonstrated by the top 15 Hot 100 hit “Wanna Be” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. These strategic partnerships have not only expanded her artistic reach but have also contributed to the broader conversation about women’s empowerment in hip-hop, creating new opportunities for emerging artists in the genre.

Cultural influence beyond music

The rapper’s influence extends beyond the entertainment industry, reaching into political and social spheres. The recognition from Vice President Kamala Harris during her campaign highlights GloRilla’s significant impact on youth culture and her ability to connect with younger voters, demonstrating the broader cultural significance of her music and message.

Musical innovation and artistic growth

TIME music critic Stephen Kearse’s analysis of “TGIF” highlights the sophisticated artistry behind GloRilla’s apparent simplicity. The song’s production, combining hard-hitting beats with cinematic elements, creates a powerful backdrop for her confident delivery, transforming everyday experiences into anthemic moments of triumph.

Record-breaking achievements

The success of GLORIOUS represents a significant milestone in GloRilla’s career, with sales figures doubling those of her previous release. This achievement not only validates her artistic evolution but also sets new benchmarks for success in the contemporary hip-hop landscape, particularly for female artists in the genre.

Looking toward the future

As GloRilla continues to break barriers and redefine success in hip-hop, her TIME magazine recognition serves as both a celebration of her current achievements and a promising indicator of her future potential. Her ability to combine authentic storytelling with innovative sound design suggests that her influence on popular music will continue to grow in the years to come.