A Minneapolis City Council member faces criticism from families of police violence victims after using the “Say Their Names” slogan to reference police horses during a budget discussion.

Council member LaTrisha Vetaw sparked controversy during a recent city budget meeting when she listed the names of police horses — Haven, Maximillian, Buster, Blue Trooper, Goliath, Rooster, Cabo and Teak — and concluded by saying, “I just want to Say Their Names.”

The phrase “Say Their Names” emerged as a rallying cry during racial justice protests, particularly following the death of Sandra Bland in 2014 with the movement “Say Her Name.” The movement aims to honor and remember Black victims of police violence.

Near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, a “Say Their Names Cemetery” serves as a memorial to those who lost their lives to police violence. The space features headstones bearing the names of victims.

Families of police violence victims expressed outrage. Community activists Toshira Garraway and Johnathon McClellan held a press conference with Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, Ricky Cobb, the father of Ricky Cobb II, and others, asking for an apology from Vetaw.

“Using this phrase to discuss police horses demonstrates a deep misunderstanding of its meaning and importance to grieving families,” Garraway said. “The ‘Say Their Names’ is a sacred phrase, a rallying cry that honors the lives of those murdered by police officers,” McClellan, president of the Minnesota Justice Coalition, said.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions in Minneapolis, a city still grappling with questions of police reform and racial justice since Floyd’s death. The “Say Their Names” memorial has become a pilgrimage site for those seeking to honor victims and advocate for change in policing practices.

The budget meeting where Vetaw made her comments focused on the potential defunding of the mounted patrol unit.