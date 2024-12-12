Designer Nicole Brown transforms men’s fashion through Ruth Nathan’s

In the bustling world of menswear accessories, Brown is redefining what it means to dress with intention. As the creative force behind Ruth Nathan’s, she carries forward a legacy of craftsmanship instilled by her grandparents—Ruth, a fashionista, and Nathan, a tailor—while blazing her own trail in sustainable luxury. Drawing inspiration from sources as diverse as the New Orleans Botanical Garden and shipping containers at international ports, Brown transforms everyday observations into distinctive patterns that help men break free from the constraints of “starter pack” culture.

Her mission transcends mere aesthetics; it’s about empowering what she calls the “Urban Peacock”—men who dress well simply because it brings them joy. Through eco-friendly production methods in North Carolina and meticulous attention to detail, Ruth Nathan’s creates accessories that serve as wearable art pieces, each telling a unique story. For Brown, whose quality assurance background informs her exacting standards, success isn’t just measured in sales but in the confidence her pieces inspire in those who wear them.

What inspired you to start Ruth Nathan’s, and how does the brand reflect your personal journey and style?

Ruth Nathan’s was founded from a deep inspiration to share my love of color and the joy it brings to the world. I’ve been a designer all my life, and my journey has been profoundly shaped by the style musings of my Grandparents, Ruth (a fashionista) and Nathan (a tailor). They taught me the transformative power of feeling confident in your clothes. What better way to refresh an outfit than to adorn yourself in unique, eco-friendly pieces that elevate your look and honor the planet?

What keeps me inspired is seeing the joy my creations bring to others. Each print and design idea stems from my personal experiences and visions and is crafted to infuse a bit of magic into everyday life. Fashion is more than just clothes; it’s a form of self-expression, a way to show the world who you are without saying a word. My mission with Ruth Nathan’s is not just to create accessories but to craft pieces of art that bring happiness, confidence, and a sense of uniqueness to each individual who wears them.

Your designs are influenced by your travels. Can you share a specific moment or place that profoundly impacted your work?

I was genuinely enamored by the New Orleans Botanical Garden when I visited during Mardi Gras one year. Marry the lush plant and flower life there with the vibrant energy of Mardi Gras Krewes, and I was in heaven. The pieces in the Pecock #1 Collection reflect the Peacock plant (in abstract form) and the black, white, and gold colors of the Zulu Krewe. The entire scene stayed with me so strongly that I just had to develop a print from the experience!

Ruth Nathan’s is known for its handcrafted accessories. What does the creative process look like from concept to final product?

Each piece begins with a photo. I constantly capture images of nature, commerce, and culture. These stories are then translated into patterns in my design software. Next, I will send the patterns/prints to our fabric printers in NC. We print our products on demand with eco-friendly processes. This method reduces the water used per yard for printing the designs on the fabrics; it’s good for the environment and gives the wearer a sense of pride, knowing their clothes have a low carbon footprint. The fabric is printed, sent to me for inspection, and then given to my team of artisans, who carefully construct each piece just for you!

How do you approach designing collections like the Ports Collection, which was inspired by shipping containers?

I noticed a reoccurring theme in my travels…shipping containers. They come in a myriad of colors, and I never paid much attention to it until they just kept. Coming. Back. When God shows me something, it takes a while for me to notice a theme, but when it hits… Synergy happens. Of course, my prints for the Ports Collection vary in shape and size, but overall, the theme of long rectangular shapes prevails. Sometimes, it simply captures the grit of the shipping port as well, such as the Port of Los Angeles print.

The name Ruth Nathan’s carries a legacy of family history. How do your grandparents’ values influence your brand ethos?

Ruth and Nathan Wilson, my maternal Grandparents, always taught us to value excellence in our work, pride in our stride, and integrity in dealing with others. These are the values my brand stands on. I reflect these principles across various facets of my brand, from manufacturing deals to brand partnerships.

Sustainability and quality are central to your work. How do you ensure that these principles are maintained in every piece?

My previous work experience as a Quality Assurance Associate has informed my approach to inspecting goods. No detail goes unnoticed. No stone is left unturned. As a business owner and environmentalist, I have a responsibility to use resources wisely. That’s what makes us sustainable. This is also why it’s important for me to remain “made in USA.”

What challenges have you faced as a female designer in a traditionally male-dominated field, and how have you overcome them?

One of the challenges I’ve faced is not being immediately recognized as the authority at my own booth. At various pop-up events, male friends graciously assisted me, sometimes in coordinated looks and other times dressed casually in hoodies (for example). Despite their non-branded attire, I’ve had customers direct their questions and comments to them, assuming they were the business owners. To address this, I handle these moments with grace and confidence. I interject by sharing the story behind Ruth Nathan’s—that it’s named after my grandparents and that Ruth is my middle name. From there, I take the opportunity to guide the customer through the brand’s values and products with a warm and welcoming approach.

These instances reflect a subtle but pervasive bias, and I view them as teachable moments. By addressing them thoughtfully, I affirm my authority and set a tone of inclusivity and respect, which are central to my brand.

Over the years, how has Ruth Nathan’s evolved, and what direction do you see the brand heading in the future?

We are already moving in this direction; I see significant opportunities to expand the brand by exploring strategic collaborations and innovative customer experiences. One immediate focus is collaborating with other brands to create bespoke groomsmen gift sets. A groomsman proposal kit could include custom items like personalized cufflinks, grooming products, and cigars—perfect for making each groomsman feel valued and excited to participate in the wedding. As a proud nominee for the 2024 Atlanta Cigar Week Best Accessory Brand, we’ve been making great strides to make this a reality!

Additionally, I envision launching a membership program designed to elevate the customer experience. This program would provide exclusive deals and curated partnerships with businesses that align with my audience’s interests, such as luxury boutique hotels, private jet rentals, or rare liquor brands. Members could enjoy premium perks similar to what GQ offers through their subscription boxes for a minimal monthly fee.

These initiatives not only create new revenue streams but also deepen customer engagement and reinforce the brand’s positioning in the luxury lifestyle market.

Who is the “Urban Peacock,” and how do you envision your designs empowering your customers?

The Urban Peacock is a man that dresses well for the sake of wanting to feel good; they don’t need a special occasion. Dressing well is in their nature. The simple fact that we are still here and able to celebrate our wins (big and small) is enough reason to dress up. They believe dressing well is a triumphant slap in the face to “starter pack” culture that defines menswear today. They want to break free from the uniform, and we’re here to help.

Ruth Nathan’s empowers our customers to exhibit their individual expression without being overly flamboyant, striking the perfect balance between style and sophistication. Our original prints allow our customers to stand out…in a good way!

If you could give one piece of advice to emerging designers, what would it be, especially for those looking to create something as unique as Ruth Nathan’s?

Go for it! Whatever you are dreaming, focus on becoming the person you need to become to accomplish your goals. Don’t worry about HOW it will get done. God planted the seed in your heart and He will help you bring it to fruition.

