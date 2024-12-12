Ravens stars break into elite ‘Madden 99 Club’

In a landmark development for the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry have shattered the franchise’s 15-year drought in the prestigious Madden 99 Club, becoming the first teammates in the game’s history to achieve this distinction mid-season.

EA Sports announced the pair’s elevation to the coveted 99 rating in Madden NFL 25 on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone for a Ravens franchise that hasn’t seen a player reach this status since safety Ed Reed. Both Jackson and Henry had maintained 98 ratings throughout the season, consistently demonstrating elite performance that finally earned them the highest possible rating.

The announcement coincided with the Ravens’ dominant offensive showing this season, where the team leads the league in rushing yards and ranks among the top in total offense. Jackson’s exceptional dual-threat capabilities and Henry’s powerful running style have transformed Baltimore’s offense into one of the NFL’s most formidable units.

During Wednesday’s practice, EA Sports representatives presented both players with commemorative cleats to mark their achievement. “I feel like that’s overdue, but I’m grateful for it,” Jackson said, while noting that previous honorees received chains and additional memorabilia beyond cleats.

The duo joins an exclusive group of current 99 Club members, including Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams. Notable stars Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey, who started the season with 99 ratings, have since been downgraded based on performance adjustments.

The Ravens’ offensive success extends beyond their star backfield. Fullback Patrick Ricard earned recognition in the latest update, receiving a 99 lead blocking rating. His exceptional blocking ability has been crucial in creating running lanes for both Henry and Jackson, contributing to Baltimore’s league-leading ground attack.

This recognition arrives as the Ravens continue their push toward the playoffs, with both Jackson and Henry putting up MVP-caliber numbers. Their inclusion in the 99 Club not only validates their individual excellence but also highlights Baltimore’s emergence as an offensive powerhouse in the NFL.

The achievement marks a significant moment in Ravens history, as the team has traditionally been known for defensive excellence. Jackson and Henry’s ratings reflect the franchise’s evolution into an offensive juggernaut, capable of dominating games through both air and ground attacks.

Looking ahead, the Ravens’ dynamic duo aims to translate their virtual ratings into continued on-field success as the team pursues championship aspirations. Their historic achievement in Madden NFL 25 serves as another reminder of Baltimore’s transformation into one of the league’s most electrifying offenses.