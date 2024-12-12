Mentorship: the game-changing power beyond sports

Dr. Keon N. Berry is an award-winning expert in education, dynamic social justice advocate and speaker, ordained minister, and international children’s book author. The Ivy League graduate is a professor at Morehouse College, where he researches and advocates for low-income, Black, and minority groups. For his impactful work across sectors, he received the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

Growing up in Windsor, Connecticut, many of my peers, particularly Black boys, were shaped by the pervasive belief that sports were the only way out. Images of success and wealth were skewed, portraying football, basketball, rapping, or entertainment as the primary paths to “make it.” This narrow account often provided a false sense of gratification, limiting aspirations and reinforcing stereotypes.

I played football throughout my childhood and was part of Windsor High School’s state championship team my junior year. Many believed football was a ticket to success, but I had a different vision. After that championship season, I experienced an epiphany. As a straight-A student with a passion for learning and education, I realized my potential extended far beyond the field. Quitting football my senior year was a bold move that puzzled many, but it was one of my life’s best and most important decisions. It marked my rejection of a limiting narrative and my commitment to pursuing a future defined by my passions and purpose.

Mentorship, for many young Black children, creates transformative exposure to diverse career paths, offering them new ways to envision success. This is precisely the mission of Devonté Dillon, Terrell Huff, and Raishaun McGhee, co-founders of Diligence Training (DT) and its nonprofit arm, DT Cares. Through their work, they are proving to young people in Hartford County that success is not confined to sports or entertainment. It can thrive in classrooms, boardrooms, and beyond.

Raishaun McGhee, a former Ivy League football player, embodies this shift in perspective. With his mantra, “Be who you needed growing up,” McGhee uses his experiences as an athlete and a successful investment banker to inspire youth. His story demonstrates that their potential is limitless, extending to fields often underrepresented by Black professionals.

Mentorship, for Terrell Huff, is about community well-being. As president of DT Cares, Huff takes a holistic approach to support youth. “You can tell the well-being of a youth by the well-being of their guardian,” he often says. Huff’s involvement in community boards and health initiatives reflects his commitment to fostering stability for families, which he sees as foundational to youth success.

Devonté Dillon, CEO of Diligence Training, channels his background as an adjunct professor and community leader into initiatives like GEAR UP CT East Hartford. His motto, “You can’t be what you can’t see,” drives DT’s efforts to expose young people to diverse career paths. These programs inspire aspirations beyond the constraints of circumstances, broadening horizons and igniting dreams.

The work of DT Cares is critical, especially in the face of escalating challenges. In Hartford County, the mental health crisis among middle schoolers is worsening. According to the Connecticut Mirror, schools recorded more than 10,000 mental health visits since January 2021, yet many lack the resources to address these needs. The resulting gaps disproportionately affect students in underfunded schools, leaving them vulnerable to academic and emotional setbacks.

DT Cares bridges these gaps, addressing academic, mental health, and emotional well-being. By fostering resilience, confidence, and a sense of possibility, its programs provide students with tools to navigate challenges and succeed. The organization’s philosophy—“We are good on our own, but better together”—emphasizes collective strength through an ‘Ubuntu’ mindset. McGhee, Huff, and Dillon demonstrate the power of mentorship rooted in empathy and community. Their work challenges the limiting narratives imposed on Black youth, dismantling stereotypes and showing that success is not confined to athletics or entertainment.

The mission of DT Cares is a much-needed call to action—an urgent demand to invest in the untapped potential of today’s youth. Mentorship isn’t just guidance; it’s a lifeline that helps young people discover their innate promise and rise above obstacles to become transformative leaders. By expanding its reach, DT Cares can provide more youth with the tools, opportunities, and encouragement they deserve, creating a ripple effect that changes lives and communities for generations.

The future hinges on empowering those who will shape it. Mentorship matters now more than ever.

For more about Dr. Keon N. Berry, visit www.drkeonberry.com or email [email protected].

To learn more about Diligence Training and DT Cares, visit dilligencetraining.com and dtcares.org.