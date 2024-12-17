Ashanti and Nelly shine at the annual Black and White Ball

This past Sunday, the annual Black and White ball hosted by Nelly was a dazzling affair, showcasing the love and chemistry between him and Ashanti. As they approach their first wedding anniversary on Dec. 27, the couple radiated joy, reminiscent of the moment Nelly embraced Ashanti on stage during a live Verzuz event three years ago. Their performance of a remix of Ashanti’s hit song “Baby” was a delightful surprise for the guests, further highlighting their enduring romance.

A night to remember: Charity and celebration

The event took place in Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis, where the couple and their guests gathered not just for a night of glamour but also to support a noble cause. This year’s proceeds were set to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation and scholarships for Harris-Stowe State University. Such charitable efforts underscore the couple’s commitment to giving back to the community.

Ashanti and Nelly’s show-stopping performance

Last month, Ashanti and Nelly made headlines with their joint performance at Nelly’s 50th birthday celebration, and they continued to captivate audiences at the ball. Ashanti looked stunning in a shimmering full-length gown, while Nelly donned a classic all-black tuxedo paired with stylish thin-frame glasses. Their chemistry was palpable as they took to the stage.

During their performance, Ashanti playfully altered the lyrics of “Baby” to include the line, “We made a baby, baby, baby, baby,” which Nelly echoed with enthusiasm. The couple’s playful banter and affectionate gestures, including leaning their heads together, showcased their deep connection and love for one another. This heartfelt moment resonated with attendees and fans alike, generating nearly 10,000 comments on social media within 24 hours.

Star-studded guest list

The Black and White ball was not just about the couple; it also attracted a host of celebrities from the hip-hop world. Iconic figures such as Bow Wow, Jermaine Dupri and Ne-Yo were present, adding to the star-studded atmosphere. The audience also included notable talents like hitmaker Bryan Michael-Cox and producer Metro Boomin, both of whom have ties to St. Louis.

A special honor for Nelly and The St. Lunatics

During the event, Nelly and his group, The St. Lunatics, were honored with the Key to the City of St. Louis. Nelly humorously remarked, “Yeah, that thing right, it heavy too,” as he accepted the award, highlighting the significance of the recognition and his roots in the city.

A celebration of love and community

The Black and White ball was a perfect blend of glamour, love and philanthropy. Ashanti and Nelly’s performance not only entertained but also showcased their strong bond as a couple. As they approach their first wedding anniversary, their love story continues to inspire many. The event’s charitable contributions further emphasize the importance of community and giving back, making it a night to remember for all involved.