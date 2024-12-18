An interesting development in the Megan Thee Stallion court hearing on a restraining order shows that Tory Lanez’s father sent multiple Zelle payments to blogger Milagro Gramz.

Megan has filed a lawsuit against both Lanez and Milagro claiming that they orchestrated a coordinated campaign of harassment even as Lanez serves prison time for shooting Megan in 2020.

Court records point finger at Tory Lanez’s father

Despite the denials from Lanez’s camp, court records revealed by the renowned court reporter Meghann Cuniff shows irrefutably that Lanez’s father, Sonstar Carlisle John Peterson, sent multiple payments to blogger Milagro. This is the blogger that Megan accuses of disseminating pornographic material and other defamatory material to the public about her.

The Houston Hottie said Milagro spent the last four years harassing her via social media in the aftermath of the shooting in Los Angeles that injured both of Megan’s feet.

Blogger accused Megan of lying

Specifically, Milagro accused Megan of lying about what transpired when Lanez and Megan left Kylie Jenner’s mansion in Los Angeles in the summer of 2020 that led to the shooting in a residential neighborhood. According to TMZ, Milagro even called Lanez “brother” as he walked past her in court.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted in the shooting.