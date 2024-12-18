Gene Noble discusses touring with Usher and Chris Brown, and writing for Sting

Gene Noble is one of the biggest songwriters in music. He has written for Chris Brown, Rihanna and Sting. He’s done background vocals on tour for Usher and Chris Brown, including Usher’s most recent tour. Noble spoke about working with musical legends at rolling out’s Peace and Purpose conference.

What is the writing process?

So, most of the time when you’re writing, you write the song and sometimes you don’t even know who the song is going to be for. But you’re just writing a song and then someone’s like, oh, this song would be good for XYZ person. And crazy enough like, to flip it to one other person. Derulo, in the case of that I actually wrote the song, and his engineer played him the song while they were recording something else, and he hopped on the song. So, you just never know, like, how. How you know how it works. So, it’s a song called “Ecstasy” you. So, yeah, and I. I did a song that. And a song called “Angel Wings” that it kind of goes into. It’s like. So anyway.

How was touring with Usher?

It’s crazy. It gets hectic. It’s been the most amazing experience because, like, I grew up listening to Usher‘s music. I grew up singing these songs in talent shows, singing these songs at the lunch table for girls. Like, you know. So for me, it was, like, just the opportunity to be able to, like, work with him was crazy. And then honestly, like, just touring with him, I’ve learned so much just watching his work ethic. Like, he’s just a great guy and a great, like, entertainer. Like, the way he thinks about shows and puts things together is crazy. And it’s really expanded my mind. So, it’s been dope.

How was being on the F.A.M.E. Tour?

What happened to R&B?

Well, I think that the thing is that what happened is that rap became melodic. So, rap is kind of R&B, you know what I’m saying? So, like, most rappers are, like, singing now, so it’s kind of like that kind of bridges that gap where it’s like you’re still getting melodies, you’re still getting melodic music. So, I think that sometimes you just miss out on the vulnerability and the sentimentality of R&B, but you’re still getting the melodic-ness of it in rap, in pop, know? So, I got to ask, do you.

How was it writing for Sting?

I’ve been working with Sting for the last six years, so I wrote on his last two albums. Writing is writing whether it’s for rock or R&B. The process is the same. The creative process is the same. But it’s cool because he is the type of artist that really trusts you. If he brought you in the room, he trusts you to do what you do. And so, he’s one of those people who kind of like, let me do what I do. And that’s incredible. When you have a legend sit back and just let you cook, that’s incredible.