Yolanda Terrell discusses Viagra for women and other products

Yolanda Terrell, known as the Medicine Lady, was a runner-up in the Peace and Purpose conference pitch competition. She makes natural medicine and herbal treatments, inspired by Dr. Sebi and his teachings. She joined us at the rolling out office to tell us more about her business.

Can you tell us about some of your products?

One of the favorites of my male clients is Vital Totality Hair Growth. It’s a spray. You just spray on top of your hair on your scalp, and it blocks those hormones that prevent the hair from growing. Another is Cozy Cloud and, and [it’s] good for kids [3] years old and up. You just rub it on the back of your neck and it will affect the nerves there and help you fall asleep quick. Lastly is Amazing Basin. And women are loving it. Why they love it? Everyone loves it for different reasons. But I like to call it my female Viagra.

Why is Amazing Basin the female Viagra?

So one of my lady friends took it to her gynecologist because she was like, my friend The Medicine Lady, [s]he gave me these pills, you know, I feel so fresh, but I’m just so wet. And the gynecologist was like, is this a problem? She says, no everything is going okay, I just never been this wet in my life. And that’s [something] I’ve heard from multiple clients. So Amazing Basin and wash is safe to put inside you, around you, all over you, but [it’s] designed for the female hygiene area for the vagina. And this also has [herbs] all in it. It has essential oils in it, and it makes you feel amazing. I don’t want to get too graphic with it, but go ahead, you will feel the difference.

Give us a few health tips for the New Year

First of all, water is very important. Start your day off with water, and especially before you eat your meal. Wait 30 minutes after you drink your water to eat for better [digestion]. Secondly, the things they’re putting in the foods are for more shelf life. The more shelf life the food has [the] more chemicals it has in it, and the less healthy it is for us. So, if you can stop or limit your shelf food as much as possible, eat more fresh foods [and] it can help you out. Lastly, put down the sodas. If soda can take off the corrosion off your battery, imagine what it’s doing inside of us. And it’s causing holes, damaging this or that, or whatever. It’s not worth it.