T.I. and Young Dro celebrate second-chance graduation for first-time offenders

Despite attaining worldwide fame and generational wealth, rap icons T.I. and Young Dro have never forgotten their turbulent pasts and entanglements within America’s penal system. This is why the two emcees and entrepreneurs were on hand at an upscale venue in suburban Atlanta to celebrate the graduates of a second-chance program called Project Pinnacle.

Project Pinnacle, founded by Super Court Judge Asha Jackson, provides first-time offenders, ages 17-25, an opportunity to redeem themselves and get a fresh start in their lives. The celebration feast, in which Tip and Dro were the featured speakers, was held at Cover Sports & Shows in DeKalb County, Ga.

Clifford “Tip” Harris Jr. and D’Juan Montrel “Young Dro” Hart imparted wisdom to young adult graduates while ensuring them that their mistakes do not have to define them nor put a low ceiling on their lives.

As T.I.’s eldest son, Messiah Harris, performed behind him, Tip explained why he invests his time and energy into Jackson’s groundbreaking program.

“It has become somewhat of a holiday tradition for me to support my academic graduates to the program, because I believe in the work Asha [Jackson] is doing, and so many times, people that come from underserved areas of the community like we did, you know, they make mistakes and find themselves in detrimental situations that don’t have to be the defining moment of their existence,” Tip said. “So projects like this, diverging programs like this, allow people to have a chance to start their life over, and that’s important.”

Young Dro, who has been transparent about his struggles with past drug addiction, said it was important “to use our platform to give back and support the community and I’m glad to be here.”

Project Pinnacle equips the students with much-need mentorship along with career training and job placement. After successfully completing the program, the graduates have their criminal records sealed, enabling them to secure gainful employment without being burdened by convictions.

Jackson boasts that attendees of the program has an infinitesimal 3 percent rate of recidivism, meaning that the overwhelming majority of the students are able to journey from the program and become contributors to their communities and society in general.