We all hate liars. No matter who is telling the lie, we all hate being lied to. The problem is nowadays it seems like people are excellent at lying; it’s getting harder and harder to tell when we are being lied to. Don’t worry, though; rolling out is here to help. Before you head into 2025, learn and practice noticing these five things most liars do, which will save you a lot of trouble, including heartbreak.

1. Excessive eye contact

Liars will try to overcompensate by maintaining excessively intense eye contact in an attempt to appear truthful. This overt attempt to persuade you of their sincerity may be a subliminal but obvious clue that they are trying to hide the truth from you. Always remember sincere communication always comes naturally, but forced behaviors — such as an intense stare — can be a sign of discomfort or dishonesty.

2. Unnecessary details

One thing a liar tends to do is add in pointless details in the hopes that it will strengthen their story, but usually this backfires because it raises some cause if you are being attentive. For example, liars add a lot of unnecessary details to their stories while describing where they were or what they were doing in hopes that you get lost in the confusion or fluff instead of trying to find the truth.

3. Fidgeting

If someone is fidgeting or shifting in their seat that can be a direct indication of lying. A liar’s body language frequently conveys their internal conflict; they may feel trapped by their story, and this can show up as physical discomfort or doing something unnaturally. For example, if someone is constantly tapping their feet or fingers — or can’t sit still while they are talking — note it: it’s a clear giveaway.

4. Vague answers

The truth tends to be a little more detailed, whereas answers made to trick you are likely to be very vague. This is because lies are easier to remember when they are simple. A good way to catch a liar is to hear their vague response and reask the question at a later time. Make sure to check if the answer matches up to what was said earlier — in most cases, it won’t.