Shayba Muhammad builds legacy through cultural inspiration

In an industry often dominated by mass production and fleeting trends, one designer is forging a different path through intentional creation and cultural reverence. Shayba Muhammad, founder of Mahnal jewelry, transforms personal loss and heritage into wearable art that speaks to legacy and purpose.

The birth of Mahnal in 2016 emerged from profound circumstances, she said in an interview with Essence. After losing her father Akbar, Muhammad channeled her grief into artistic expression. The brand’s name, discovered two years prior, carries deep meaning: “Mahnal” in Arabic represents attainment and achievement, concepts that would become foundational to her creative vision.

Crafting purpose through adversity

Despite financial barriers that led to an early departure from fashion design school, Muhammad’s artistic journey flourished through determination and innovation. Her background in a family of musicians and craftsmen laid the groundwork for her creative pursuits. While working as a visual merchandiser, she developed her jewelry-making skills through self-study and practical application, crafting pieces that caught the attention of friends and family.

The evolution of Mahnal transcends typical jewelry design. Each piece serves as a tangible reminder of inner purpose, encouraging wearers to remain present and authentic. This philosophy stems from Muhammad’s belief that beauty flourishes through genuine self-expression.

Heritage meets modern design

Mahnal’s signature collections showcase this blend of cultural heritage and contemporary aesthetics. The Maraya ring incorporates Egyptian-inspired elements with modern customization options. The Talisman necklace and Salsaal bracelet feature distinctive textures that invite interaction. Muhammad draws inspiration from Islamic culture while staying attuned to current design trends.

The upcoming Qamar collection, inspired by lunar themes, demonstrates Muhammad’s commitment to exploring meaningful concepts through her work. Her creative process involves deep reflection on themes that resonate with contemporary experiences while honoring traditional influences.

Building beyond boundaries

Muhammad’s vision extends beyond jewelry creation. Her entrepreneurial spirit drives plans for a hybrid space that would combine retail, community gathering and creative development. This expansion reflects her commitment to building a sustainable legacy while nurturing artistic expression in her community.

Mahnal represents more than adornment: it embodies the intersection of cultural appreciation, purposeful design and personal transformation. Through intentional creation, Muhammad demonstrates how artistry can bridge heritage with contemporary relevance, crafting pieces that carry meaning for future generations.

The brand’s growth from personal healing to creative enterprise illustrates the power of pursuing authentic vision. As Mahnal continues to evolve, it stands as a testament to the impact of intentional design in preserving culture and inspiring purpose through wearable art.