Ja Rule rang in the New Year by daring to troll his longtime archnemesis 50 Cent after the latter was subjected to a brutal critique of his Las Vegas residency.

Fifty was highly animated during his video announcement to his 34 million Instagram followers in December 2024 about his upcoming “In Da Club” shows at the PH Live in Planet Hollywood.

However, the show, which began Dec. 27 and runs through Jan. 6, was subjected to a scorchingly negative review that Ja Rule quickly pounced on.

Instagram influencer and blogger Jennifer Gay — known as “Vegas Starfish” to her followers — pummeled Curtis James Jackson III for delivering one of the “worst” performances she’s seen in Vegas. She also denounced the show’s sound, hype men, flimsy stage design, and lack of effort and interest by 50 Cent.

“The sound was balanced poorly making it impossible to hear the performance,” Gay wrote on social media about 50 Cent’s performance. “His hype men were unrelenting and overbearing, making it difficult to hear anything but their echoes.”

The Vegas Starfish continued flaming 50 Cent, saying, “The stage design and graphics felt like they were organized 15 minutes before the show with a Chat GPT prompt for ’90’s hip hop images.'”

The blogger was hardly finished.

“This was the worst live performance, for any artist, I’ve ever attended,” Gay added. “I understand that he’s successful and doesn’t need a residency, so why do it if he doesn’t want to put any effort into it?”

“It felt like he didn’t want to be here after the first 10 minutes,” Gay finally offered. “This was worth about 1/10th of what I paid to see it.”

Ja Rule, 48, got wind of the scathing review and couldn’t resist pelting Fifty, 49, in a post on X.

Fans cautioned Ja Rule against trying to join in on the denigration of 50 Cent’s shows since he has been on the wrong end of Fifty’s relentless trolling for the better part of two decades.