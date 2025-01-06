SZA dreams of a life as a farmer

SZA wants to quit music and be a farmer.

“To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here. Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities,” The ‘Saturn’ hitmaker has mooted the possibility of recording two albums of “peaceful children’s music” in order to fulfil her obligations to her record company and then stepping out of the spotlight to lead a quieter life. This statement follows her remarkable year in music, with multiple Grammy nominations and record-breaking streaming numbers.

Last month, SZA released ‘Lana’, a deluxe edition of her 2022 LP ‘SOS’, on which she added an extra 15 tracks to the record’s original 23 songs. The expanded album has already achieved platinum status, adding to her impressive collection of music industry accolades.

But shortly afterwards, she announced she had decided to “add stuff” over Christmas. The artist’s dedication to perfecting her craft has been a hallmark of her career, often resulting in multiple versions and remixes of her songs.

“After listening w a clear mind I’m Switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas lol . This means nothing to you but had to say it for me lol . Who knows u might notice (sic)” SZA – whose real name is Solána Rowe – penned on X on December 24. Her attention to detail has been praised by music critics and producers throughout the industry.

A few days ago, SZA then told fans “all updated mixes” and “new songs” will be added on Monday (06.01.25) “when the label comes back from holiday”. This announcement follows her pattern of surprise releases and updates, which has helped maintain her strong connection with fans.

Despite her comments suggesting she’s thinking of walking away from her career, the ‘Kill Bill’ hitmaker recently teased that she has even more new music on the way after being given the “go ahead” by her manager Terrence “Punch” Henderson. Their professional relationship has been crucial to her success since signing with Top Dawg Entertainment.

“And before yall even start .. punch gave the go ahead to purge and drop all songs .. more things are on the way (sic)” she wrote on the micro-blogging site. The announcement sparked excitement among her fanbase, who have come to expect frequent releases from the prolific artist.

SZA asked her manager if she can release three more tracks, ‘Take You Down’, ‘PSA’ and ‘Open Arms’, but he asked her to wait until “at least” Christmas or the New Year to drop anything else. This strategic release planning has been a key factor in maintaining her presence in the music industry.

The 35-year-old singer posted a screenshot of their texts and Punch responded: “OK. I think we should def let this breathe for a week at least. Give it to them for new years of Christmas (sic).” Their transparent communication style has been appreciated by fans who enjoy seeing the behind-the-scenes aspects of music industry decision-making.

The potential career shift to farming would mark a significant change for SZA, who has dominated R&B charts since her debut. Her interest in agriculture and sustainability aligns with a growing trend of celebrities pursuing environmental and social causes, though few have suggested such a complete career transformation.

Her commitment to donating produce to underserved communities reflects her ongoing philanthropic efforts, which have included various charitable initiatives throughout her music career. Industry observers note that while such career changes are rare, SZA’s genuine interest in community service has been evident throughout her time in the spotlight.