Khloe Kardashian wants Tristan Thompson when she gave birth

Khloe Kardashian wanted to have Tristan Thompson at her side while she gave birth – despite learning of his infidelity two days earlier.

The 40-year-old reality star was expecting True, now six, with Tristan when it came to light that he had been unfaithful but she still wanted him by her side when she went into labour because she wanted to keep things as normal as possible for their daughter.

Speaking on her ‘Khloe In Wonder Land’ podcast, she explained: “I remember when Tristan had an affair, it was public and I gave birth 48 hours later. And people were like, ‘Do you want him in the hospital room when you’re giving birth?’ And it was my first baby and I said, ‘I do’.

“And we’re all going to pretend because of course, I had to have all my siblings in the room and my mom. And I said, ‘We’re going to all…it’s going to be hard for you guys but let’s all act like this didn’t happen because my daughter’s going to see this home footage one day, and I don’t want her to ever see, to know.”

‘The Kardashians‘ star – who also has two-year-old Tatum with Tristan but called time on their relationship for good when it emerged that he had also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols – insisted that the whole thing was an “out-of-body experience” for her but she was adamant that she just wanted her daughter to know her dad was present at her birth.

She said: “I was thinking for my daughter True.

“And I get sad if I ever see myself because I can tell I’m blank and it’s an out-of-body experience. I just went into autopilot. And I just went into, I’m not here, I was not present. But my body was there, I gave birth, I did what I had to do. But it was for her. I thought of her. I was like, ‘For her memories, I want her to know her dad was in the room.’ And then when it was done, I was like, ‘I can’t talk to you’ when I put my home camera down. But I made sure to do what I needed to do for her!”