Mel B has shocked fans by shopping in budget supermarkets. The revelation comes as celebrities increasingly embrace more relatable lifestyle choices, breaking down traditional barriers between stars and their fans.

The 49-year-old pop star – who has Phoenix, 25, with first husband Jimmy Gulzar, Angel, 17, from her relationship with Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy and Madison, 13, with second husband Stephen Belafonte – lived in Los Angeles after her time as part of the Spice Girls but upon returning to her native Leeds in the UK, discovered that people would "double-take" at her when they spotted her in discount stores.

"I'm a Leeds girl through and through," she said, speaking on the 'Routes' podcast. "Not just my accent, which I've never tried to change and I wouldn't want to change even though when I did 'America's Got Talent', they were questioning whether they should put subtitles on whoever I spoke!"

"My kids say sometimes that when I go into the supermarket, Lidl or Aldi, or whatever, they laugh because people double take," she continued, highlighting the contrast between her celebrity status and everyday shopping habits.

"Living in America, you see celebrities or people on TV all the time. You can be in the line with Tom Cruise at Whole Foods or wherever."

The 'I Want You Back' singer endured what she has alleged was an abusive relationship with Stephen – although he has always denied the claims – from 2007 until 2017 but explained that having returned to her hometown out of necessity, the public have been really "sympathetic" towards her because they know her story.

"People would stare, but not really anymore because I've been so open about my story and coming back to Leeds, having suffered 10 years of abuse and financial abuse, having to move back in with my mum because I had no choice. I had no money," she revealed, shedding light on the often-hidden reality of financial abuse.

"Leeds people are just really nice in general but because they know my story so they're just a bit sympathetic!"

The singer’s openness about her shopping habits and personal struggles has resonated with many fans, particularly in her hometown of Leeds, where community support has played a crucial role in her recovery. Research shows that strong community connections can significantly impact recovery from trauma and abuse.

Her return to Leeds represents a growing trend of celebrities choosing to reconnect with their roots and embrace more modest lifestyles. This shift has been particularly noticeable in the post-pandemic era, as many public figures reassess their priorities and lifestyles.

Mel B‘s story also highlights the importance of breaking stigmas around both celebrity lifestyle expectations and domestic abuse survivors. Her willingness to share her experiences has helped raise awareness about financial abuse, a form of domestic violence that often goes unrecognized but affects thousands of people in the UK each year.

As a member of the iconic Spice Girls, who dominated pop culture in the 1990s, Mel B’s journey from global superstardom to shopping at budget stores represents a significant shift in celebrity culture. The group’s message of “Girl Power” continues to resonate, now taking on new meaning through Mel’s advocacy for abuse survivors and authentic living.