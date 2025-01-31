Meridian boosts communities with $1.3M

On Jan. 28, 2025, Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, earmarked more than $500,000 in grants to 11 organizations across the state. This contribution brings the total to more than $1.3 million awarded to 25 organizations. The latest round of funding addresses gaps in health care access and social services throughout the state.

Meridian’s Health Happens Here initiative focuses on supporting maternal care, improving health care accessibility and expanding behavioral health services in marginalized and underserved communities. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago received a $100,000 donation to assist in expanding its behavioral health department, highlighting the growing demand for pediatric mental health services on the South Side of Chicago.

“These investments reflect the growing recognition among health care providers that community-based care delivery is essential to improving health outcomes,” said Cristal Gary, Meridian’s CEO. The company’s strategy aligns with industry trends emphasizing the need to address social determinants of health through local partnerships.

Rosalind Franklin University Health Clinics in North Chicago will receive $100,000 to strengthen its Community Care Connection program. The program uses a mobile unit to serve uninsured and underinsured residents in Lake County, offering free health screenings and vaccinations.

The Midwest Career Source in Belleville will receive $24,000 to address understaffed local health care facilities by providing free certified nursing training to low-income individuals. St. Bernard Hospital will receive $25,000 to assist with its Adult Mobile Health Unit (AMHU) by hiring a part-time medical assistant. The AMHU will operate three days per week, with two days devoted to providing health care screening services and education to community residents, and the third day reserved for administrative tasks.

These contributions span the state, addressing numerous service gaps. Meridian Health is investing in the communities it serves and functioning as a valuable local resource.

Full List of Grant Recipients

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago – $100,000

For behavioral health department expansion and remodeling

Humboldt Park Health – $100,000

For new wellness center programs and initiatives

Rosalind Franklin University Health Clinics – $100,000

For expanding its mobile health program

Posen-Robbins School District 143.5 – $83,600

For school mental health and counseling services

Seabreeze, Non-Emergency Medical Transportation – $50,366

For hiring and training specialized transport drivers

St. Bernard Hospital – $25,000

For hiring a part-time medical assistant for the mobile health unit

Midwest Career Source – $23,950

For CNA training program tuition support

Chicago Integrated Health – $20,000

For Project Thrive, supporting preteens and teens

M.E.A.N. Girls Empowerment – $15,000

For the Girls Health Matters initiative and summit

Southern Community Table Food Pantry – $6,000

For a commercial freezer, refrigerator, and shelving

New Moms – $5,000

For operational expenses supporting young families

Total Grant Amount: $528,916