Embattled rap star YFN Lucci finally got to taste and feel the sweet warmth of freedom after spending more than four years in jail on alleged murder and conspiracy charges.

YFN Lucci’s friends pick him up from jail in style

A procession of luxury vehicles streamed onto the campus of the Burruss Correctional Training Facility in Forsyth, Ga., on Friday morning. Soon the Rolls-Royces and Escalades emptied out family members, friends and associates to greet the 33-year-old Lucci, whose real name is Rashawn Lamar Bennett, according to TMZ.

Lucci indicated his intent on reconstructing his life that had imploded during the apex of the pandemic when he was accused of taking part in a homicide in his Atlanta hometown.

YFN Lucci struck a deal with prosecutors to get out

The “Heartless” emcee struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of violating The Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. In return for his plea, Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation. However, Lucci was credited for time served since he’d been in confinement since early 2021. So he is now a free man, sans the probation.

Lucci told the entertainment outlet that he had time to undergo a deep, painful introspection while in jail which has transformed his perspective on life.

YFN Lucci vows to use his platform for the greater good

“I’ve learned a lot during my time away. I’m incredibly grateful for my family and friends — who have stood by me the whole time,” he penned. “Now, it’s my turn to give back. I want to use my voice, my platform and my music to inspire those who look up to me. I want to show people it’s never too late to make a change. For me, this time is about growth, redemption and purpose. I’m excited — there’s so much more to come.”