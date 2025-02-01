Angel Reese makes history with McDonald’s special meal

In a groundbreaking move, Angel Reese has become the first female athlete to have her own special meal at McDonald’s. This historic announcement was made on Jan. 30, 2025, as the fast-food giant unveiled “The Angel Reese Special,” honoring the rising star of the WNBA and the Chicago Sky’s 2024 Player of the Year.

The Angel Reese Special: A delicious tribute

The limited-time meal features a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese, paired with a medium fry and a medium drink of choice. This unique combination is designed to reflect Reese‘s original style and swag, incorporating a bold new BBQ sauce that adds a sweet, savory, and slightly spicy flavor profile.

“The Angel Reese Special is a saucy trifecta that blends sweet, savory, and a touch of spice,” the release stated, emphasizing the meal’s appeal to fans and food lovers alike.

A legacy of basketball and fast food

McDonald’s has a long-standing relationship with basketball culture, dating back more than 40 years. The brand has been known for its iconic commercials featuring basketball legends and for hosting the McDonald’s All American Games, which showcase the best high school basketball talent in the nation. The last time McDonald’s collaborated with a Chicago basketball star for a special meal was more than 30 years ago, with the famous McJordan meal featuring Michael Jordan.

Jennifer “JJ” Healan, the vice president of marketing, brand, content & culture at McDonald’s, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for this new partnership. “There’s a real connection between McDonald’s and basketball fans,” Healan said. “We want to continue to fuel their love for the game and support athletes on and off the court. Partnering with Angel is only the beginning.”

Fans excited for the new meal

The announcement of The Angel Reese Special has generated a buzz among fans, particularly on social media. Many expressed their excitement and willingness to indulge in the new meal, with comments like, “Cheating my diet for this,” and “Can’t WAIT,” flooding platforms like Instagram.

The meal is set to hit McDonald’s locations nationwide on Feb. 10, 2025, making it a highly anticipated addition to the menu. As the WNBA continues to grow in popularity, McDonald’s aims to align itself with this increasing fandom, showcasing its commitment to supporting female athletes and the sport.