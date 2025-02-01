Detroit Recovery Project VP, Dr. Kanzoni Asabigi, on HIV

How does your organization approach the HIV-addiction connection?

What we do here at Detroit Recovery Project is that we provide treatment for individuals suffering from substance use disorders and mental health, but we also engage in what we call harm reduction.

So what it means is that we meet people where they are, if they are still using, we give them clean needles to use and not to share, and this is public health 101. We’ve seen that it has reduced the HIV transmission amongst individuals using drugs by injection.

How does the issue of sex work and addiction impact HIV transmission?

That’s something that you know we do here at Detroit Recovery Project with harm reduction, one, we try to engage people in those situations suffering from substance use disorders to get into treatment.

If we don’t. If they are not ready, we have an abundant supply of condoms, and we say, if you’re going to engage in any sexual activity, use a condom either yourself or the person that is, you know, you’re going to have the sex with. And then the other thing is that with HIV we provide counseling and testing right then, but the key is to engage people to get them into treatment, and we know that engaging people being in touch with them all the time, making sure that they know that you know somebody’s there for them when they want to get into treatment.

We just encourage protected sex, whatever the form, making sure that there’s no exchange of bodily fluids. Usually, either vaginally or anal and make sure that they do not share needles to reduce the risk of HIV transmission.

In addition to that, we also see that people, in those situations contract other STIs, we’ve seen a rise in syphilis cases, we’ve seen a rise in gonorrhea, but we want to make sure that people get treated and have protected sex, but, more importantly, encourage them to get into treatment.

What specific concerns exist for Black women regarding HIV infection rates?

That’s a really serious issue amongst the Black population, and we’ve seen a disproportionate HIV infection amongst heterosexuals, and as you mentioned Black women, especially older Black women, they engage in sexual activity, and that’s normal, but it’s important to make sure that, one, they know their own status.

And two, to be open with a partner asking the right questions about their status when it comes to HIV. It’s very important that they use protection at all times, until they are comfortable that they are in a monogamous relationship and trust each other, that the other person is not going to have sexual activity outside of the relationship they have together, if they’re together for a long time.