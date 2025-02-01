Shemar Moore seeks privacy amid breakup with Jesiree Dizon

Renowned actor and 90’s heartthrob Shemar Moore has recently found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Following the announcement of his breakup with longtime girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, the star of the hit series “S.W.A.T.” has taken to social media to urge fans to respect his privacy and refrain from negative comments.

Moore and Dizon, who share a 2-year-old daughter named Frankie, dated for five years. Dizon is also a mother to two other children from previous relationships. The news of their split emerged on Jan. 30, prompting Moore to address the situation directly with his followers.

Moore’s message to fans

In a candid video shared on Instagram, Moore expressed his frustration with the public’s fascination with his personal life. He stated, “My life, my private life with Jesiree Dizon, that’s my life, that’s not your business.” He acknowledged the nature of fame and how it invites scrutiny, saying, “Fame is a motherf–ker because if I wasn’t halfway famous, then nobody would care.” Moore implored fans to “mind your business” and give him and Dizon the privacy they deserve.

Despite his plea for kindness, social media users have been quick to comment on the breakup. Some have speculated about the reasons for their split, while others have criticized Moore’s handling of the situation. One user remarked, “Say she left you without saying she left you … he’s going through it.” This highlights the challenges celebrities face when navigating personal relationships in the public eye.

Moore emphasized that he and Dizon remain friends and have a deep love for each other, despite the breakup. He stated, “If you really have love for me and you a fan of me, then be kind, be kind. Breaking up ain’t easy.” His message serves as a reminder that public figures are entitled to their privacy and should be treated with respect, especially during difficult times.

Reflections on family

In his video, Moore also took a moment to praise Dizon as a phenomenal mother, second only to his own late mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore, who passed away in 2020. He shared, “Jesiree Dizon is No. 2. She is a phenomenal mother.” This acknowledgment of Dizon’s parenting skills reflects Moore’s commitment to co-parenting and maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of their daughter.

While Moore has expressed his dedication to being a great father, he has also been candid about his views on marriage. In a previous interview, he mentioned that he does not see marriage in his future, citing a lack of positive role models in his life. This perspective adds another layer to the public’s curiosity about his relationship with Dizon and the reasons behind their breakup.