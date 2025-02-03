50 Cent reportedly hints at ending ‘BMF’

Music-turned-movie mogul 50 Cent has fans feeling uneasy as he cryptically hints that the hit show “BMF” may come to an end.

The “In Da Club” rapper, who later found a prosperous second career as a TV show and movie producer, contributes to the “BMF” controversy by hinting at the end of the popular TV series.

The professional troller left a cryptic Instagram post Monday that hints at a tell-all documentary and raises new questions about Big Meech’s past.

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory was the co-founder of the Detroit-based Black Mafia Family alongside his brother Terry Flenory that soon expanded its operations in Atlanta and nationwide. Both spent decades in prison and have recently been released.

Big Meech is played by his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., on the show.

50 Cent warns that previously unknown information about Big Meech’s background is due to be uncovered by a documentarian.

“The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with (Tammy Cowins). Her tell-all docu reveals the truth,” 50 Cent wrote for his 34 million Instagram followers.

This post comes after 50 Cent suggested that he might end “BMF” if the ratings for next season are not strong enough to justify its continuation.

Will you be watching the streamed series?